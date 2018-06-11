This stunning U.S. Open rental house can be yours for just $500K! (For two weeks)

Did you wait until the last minute to find a place to stay while attending this week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills? Well, you're in luck, because there's a stunning rental house in the Hamptons that's still available. And it'll only cost you $500,000.

RELATED: The Hamptons house Kevin Durant rented to change NBA history

That's right, $500K! Not to buy, but to rent . For TWO weeks. That's about $37,000 per day, or the cost of a brand-new Benz. Anyway, as you can imagine, the house (9,000 square feet with a pool, putting green , fitness center and just about every other luxury you can think of) is spectacular -- and located just a mile from Shinnecock's clubhouse. Check out some photos from the Sotheby's listing :

And look how close you could be to the course at this week's U.S. Open!

But yeah, that's a pretty steep price tag for the property. And probably why it's still available. . .

RELATED: A day in the backyard of a man who builds backyard golf holes

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP