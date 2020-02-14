Trending
Shots Fired

This quote from Brodie Van Wagenen is the biggest Mets win since Game 3 of the 2015 World Series

By
an hour ago
Brodie Van Wagenen
Rich Schultz

The New York Mets and General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen were in desperate need of a win. This offseason has been like a eight-game losing streak, and they needed a stopper. Someone to take the ball and stop the bleeding. That man just happened to be Van Wagenen himself.

RELATED: Mets fan calls into morning radio show to give Chase Utley a piece of her mind

After losing their new manager to the sign-stealing scandal, then losing potential new majority owner Steve Cohen because the WilPonzis went full WilPonzi, the last thing the franchise needed was needling from a former player. But that's what happened when Zack Wheeler, who signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies in December, conducted an interview with Greg Joyce of the New York Post. In the full article, which went live on Thursday and can be read here, Wheeler stated that it was "basically crickets" when he circled back with the Mets before ultimately signing in Philly, then he applied the final dagger.

"Because it’s them," he said. "It’s how they roll."

Ouch. Honestly, though, is he wrong? A good majority of Mets fans probably nodded in agreement before furiously googling his stats and telling themselves that Wheeler actually sucked. Not coming back with a legitimate offer does sounds so Mets it hurts. It should be noted that Wheeler did make it clear he was not sour about how it all played out, just not surprised. "I don't think everyone was on the same page," he added.

Van Wagenen caught wind of Wheeler's comments and said he was both "surprised" and "disappointed" before sniping back with an A+ response. Newsday's Tim Healey tweeted out the full quote on Friday morning:

Good LORD.

Just like Wheeler's comments had a hint of truth to them, so did Brodie's. After showing some promise in 2013 and 2014, Wheeler missed two full years due to injuries, then returned in April of 2017 before eventually being shut down for the year in August with another injury. Finally, he put together two solid seasons in '18 and '19, or, as Van Wagenen described them, two good "half seasons." Ouch. Good scrap from both guys here, but the victory goes to Van Wagenen, and it's the Mets' biggest win since Game 3 of the 2015 World Series.

RELATED: The best backpages in New York Mets history

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Shots Fired

This quote from Brodie Van Wagenen is the biggest Mets win since Game 3 of the 2015 World...

an hour ago
HOPS

Zach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by just attempting this absurd dunk

4 hours ago
Dangle Nation

You won't see a filthier, more illegal goal in the NHL this season (but it counted!)

5 hours ago
From The Parking Lot

Steven Adams' first career 3-pointer was even more glorious than we could have imagined

5 hours ago
Wheeling and dealing

Ryan Miller trades a puck for a box of Thin Mints, is instantly the NHL's best GM

5 hours ago
Hard-Hitting Journalism

LA news station puts final nail in Astros coffin with brutal Jose Altuve chyron

a day ago
Tour Tales

David Feherty recalls the time he failed to get Payne Stewart back for an all-time prank

a day ago
What Could Go Wrong?

Is Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave's relationship strong enough to withstand golf lessons? The is...

February 13, 2020
Change Of Heart

Astros owner Jim Crane changes opinion on sign stealing having an impact on the game in record...

February 13, 2020
Fantasy baseball

Now for some actual good baseball news: Full minor-league rosters are coming to MLB The Show...

February 13, 2020
Projectile Vomit

These are two of the most puke-worthy backdoor covers in the history of gambling

February 13, 2020
Wedding Crashers

Here's everything you ever wanted to know about Rickie Fowler's wedding (and some stuff you

February 12, 2020
This Guy Gets It

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich shows he's fully aware he might get traded in hilarious clip

February 12, 2020
Fine Dining

Ty Kelly unearths minor-league baseball's darkest secret: The lunches, dear god the lunches

February 12, 2020
Random Daggers

Shaq roasts a former teammate with embarrassing, old NBA Dunk Contest clip (again)

February 12, 2020
Eat the Rich

We're sorry, but donating 60 million anonymous dollars to Binghamton University baseball is...

February 11, 2020
Hot Hot Heat

Tiger Woods "rips" Presidents Cup partner Justin Thomas: “I carried his ass in Australia”

February 11, 2020
The Grind

Larry Fitzgerald defies the odds again, Rory McIlroy’s ex shows off her golf swing, and Rory...

February 11, 2020
Related
The LoopThis quote from Brodie Van Wagenen is the biggest M…
The LoopZach LaVine would have won the NBA Dunk Contest by …
Golf News & ToursEuropean Tour postpones two events due to coronavir…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved