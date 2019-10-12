Trending
We Want Robot Refs

This overturned call in the Memphis-Temple game might be the biggest screw-job in the history of American sport

By
2 hours ago

Understandably, South Carolina's upset of No. 3 ranked Georgia has the college football world's undivided attention. Any time a team ranked that highly falls as a three-touchdown favorite, it's going to be the focus. But you could argue that what happened in the Temple vs. Memphis game was equally as stunning, if not more so.

With 5:20 left in the game, the No. 23 ranked Tigers gained possession of the ball and trailed Temple 30-28, needing only a field goal to take the lead. Six plays later, they found themselves at the Owls' 43-yard line with 2:46 to go, facing 4th and 9. Since they were well out of field goal range and had only two timeouts remaining, Memphis had to go for it. Quarterback Brady White dropped back to pass and was nearly sacked, but somehow chucked the ball downfield to tight end Joey Magnifico, who was wide open. Because White couldn't get much behind the pass, the ball was under-thrown, but Magnifico made a great adjustment, dove and made the catch for a first down at the Temple 30-yard line.

Officials ruled it was a catch on the field, but because Magnifico was going to the ground and he bobbled the ball, the play was reviewed. Watch the play for yourself:

As you hear both commentators say, this was a clear catch. Anyone with two functioning eyes could tell you that. Actually, you might only need one functioning eye. Actually, I think if you were blind you'd still say this was a clear catch. Actually... ok, you get the point.

Welp, we regret to inform you that this play was overturned. I wish I was making this up:

I don't want to be too hyperbolic, but this might be the worst call in the history of American sport. If Memphis fans want to say it cost their team the game even though they still would have had to kick a field goal or score a touchdown, their complaints are 100 percent warranted. It's absolutely mind-boggling that officiating has gotten this bad not just in football, but in all sports. Never has the argument that we need robots to ref these games been more valid. HOW DO YOU OVERTURN THIS!?!?!?!?

Multiple adults with brains decided this ball hit the ground. Were they smoking crack before they made that decision? Honestly, is there any other explanation? I am not a Memphis alum, nor did I bet on them. I have zero dog in this fight and I am filled with rage right now. By the way, if anyone did have Memphis -4.5, you should get a refund. They might have scored, kicked the PAT and covered. Sickening.

Memphis was able to get the ball back on their own 16-yard line with 48 seconds remaining, but with no timeouts left they were only able to move it 20 yards before time ran out and they lost 30-28. What a travesty. I'd say this officiating crew should never be allowed to work again, but we know they'll be back at it next week as they try to ruin another team's season.

