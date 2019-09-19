This mind-blowing trick shot is pure sorcery

Every time trick shot artist Joshua Kelley comes up with a new creation, we think This is it, this is as good as it gets. And then a few days later, he proves us wrong with even more magic . Well, this time, this really might be it. We think.

On Wednesday, Kelley posted his latest trick shot involving a wedge and a stand bag—and it's pure sorcery. Check it out:

Absolutely amazing. Seriously. . . HOW?! HOW did he pull that off and HOW did he even think of that?!

Anyway, that's it, folks. That's as good as it gets. At least, until Josh comes up with something better next week.

