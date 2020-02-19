Trending
This Masters-themed bathroom is a beautiful sight to behold

By
4 hours ago

The master bathroom is a staple of most houses. Unfortunately, the Masters-themed bathroom is not.

But one super golf fan shared photos off his private nook that doubles as a tribute to Augusta National Golf Club. And it's spectacular.

Thanks to Fox Sports' Shane Bacon for asking Twitter followers to share "the dorkiest golf thing" about themselves on Tuesday. There were some great responses, but this one from Gregg Thompson took the (urinal) cake:

Look at that shower curtain! And that putting green! Now those are home improvements that will help property value.

And you can barely see the toilet behind that green wall. Talk about a true Amen Corner, am I right?

Not surprisingly, Bacon was also impressed.

We couldn't agree more.

