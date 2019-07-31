This is what the Solheim Cup teams look like, with two events left before team selection

Time is running out for those trying to qualify for the Solheim Cup in September. American and European players have just two more events to solidify a spot: this week’s AIG Women’s British Open and the CP Women’s Open (Aug. 19-25) for Team USA, and the AIG Women's British Open and the Ladies Scottish Open (Aug. 8-11) for Team Europe.

Four U.S. players—Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang, Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda—already have their spots assured via the Solheim Cup points standings. Only Nelly Korda's would be playing for the first time for Juli Inkster, who is looking for a third straight win as U.S. captain.

As for the rest of Team USA, four more players will qualify through the Solheim Cup points list. Entering this week’s major at Woburn Golf Club in England, those four spots are occupied by Lizette Salas, Megan Khang, Marina Alex and Brittany Altomare. Ally McDonald is just seven points behind Altomare. Of those four, Khang, Alex and Altomare would all be rookies. McDonald, too, would be a first-timer if she were to displace one of those four.

The next two golfers for the U.S. team would come off the World Rankings. As of now, Angel Yin (No. 31) and Annie Park (No. 39) would get those spots. Yin played in her first Solheim Cup in 2017, and tour-winner Park would be a rookie.

Inkster gets two captain’s picks to complete her 12-player lineup. A few veteran names she undoubtedly is considering are Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Gerina Piller and Paula Creamer. Lewis and Piller were on maternity leave last season, which is part of the reason they aren’t more prominent on the points lists. Creamer played in the 2017 Solheim Cup as an alternate after Jessica Korda withdrew because of an injury. In her seventh career Solheim Cup appearance, Creamer came up clutch by finishing the week 3-1-0.

As for the European side, the first three players on Catriona Matthew’s team are taken from a Solheim Cup points list. Carlota Ciganda is currently No. 1, followed by Caroline Hedwall and Anne Van Dam . The next five spots are filled off the World Ranking—as long as the player has played the minimum eight Ladies European Tour events over the two-year qualifying period. As of now, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist fill those spots. Bronte Law would be included here, but she hasn’t met the LET minimum; she can still make the team via captain's pick. Matthew has four captain’s selections to fill out her squad.

Interestingly, Matthew is paired with Law at the AIG Women's British Open. One other European winner on the LPGA Tour this year is Celine Boutier, whom Matthew is also likely considering. Law and Boutier would be Solheim rookies. Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the next-highest ranked European on the World Rankings list. She has played in two Solheim Cups, with a record of 3-4-0. Others ranked in the top 100 vying for a pick from Matthew are Sweden’s Pernilla Lindberg and Madelene Sagstrom and England’s Mel Reid.

Though captain's picks are purely speculative as players prepare to tee off for the first round of the AIG Women's British Open, the teams will be solidified on Aug. 12 for Team Europe and Aug. 25 for Team USA.

The Solheim Cup matches will be played Sept. 13-15 at Gleneagles in Scotland.