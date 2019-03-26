Best Swing2 hours ago

Brandel Chamblee says this swing might be the best in golf

anne van dam Bank Of Hope Founders Cup - Round Two
Steve DykesPHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 22: Anne Van Dam of The Netherlands hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Bank Of Hope Founders Cup at the Wildfire Golf Club on March 22, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Brandel Chamblee fired off a hot take on Twitter, saying LPGA rookie Anne Van Dam might have the best swing in golf. GolfWeek's Beth Ann Nichols tweeted about Dam's impressive length off the tee, (she's No. 1 in driving distance, averaging 292 yards) and Chamblee responded with the below:

We know what you're thinking, But what about Adam Scott? Rory McIlroy? Louis Oosthuizen? We hear you. But Chamblee may have a point on this one. Take a look at her swing below and decide for yourself. We hope you didn't have plans for the rest of your day, because you're going to want to watch this sweet move on loop. All. Day. Long.

This isn't the first time people have fallen in love with Van Dam's swing. In the fall of 2018, golf Twitter went crazy for a video of her swing.

The 23-year-old from the Netherlands has won three times on the Ladies European Tour and finished T-15 at LPGA Q-Series to earn status for the 2019 season. She has played two rounds thus far, missing the cut in the first and then finishing T-69 in the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

She's in the field at the Kia Classic, so make sure to watch this weekend what is certainly one of the better swings in golf right now.

