NSFY(our)E(ars)

This is it, this is the worst two minutes of sports radio in sports radio history

By
an hour ago

Late on Tuesday afternoon, the sports world got the juicy headline it so desperately needed when Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting him with his former quarterback Tom Brady. In order for it to happen, Gronk had to first express interest in coming out of retirement, then he had to make it clear that he'd only do so if it was with Brady and the Bucs. Bill Belichick's only option then was to trade him for a fourth-rounder.

This all but confirmed what many believed to be true but wouldn't say, that Gronk wasn't done playing football, he was done playing football for Bill Belichick. He always said he only wanted to catch passes from Brady, and Brady was still the quarterback in New England last year. The only thing holding him back was the hoodie.

The whole situation is a little tough to take for Patriots fans, who have experienced nothing but joy for the last two decades. Now, arguably the two most legendary players in franchise history are taking their talents elsewhere, and it sounds like it's a product of a soured relationship with the legendary head coach. As you can imagine, the takes up in Boston are going to be a bit unhinged.

That's what brings us to this two-minute clip from the "Felger & Mazz" show, the No. 1 sports talk radio show in the New England area. Folks, if this is No. 1, No. 2 must be a constant loop of "the most annoying sound in the world," because that's the only thing that could be worse than listening to this on a regular basis:

We exaggerate a lot here at The Loop, and so does everyone else on the internet. Hell, we've used the "This is it" headline format at least 10 times in 2020, which defeats the purpose of "This is it." But holy shit, this really is IT, this is the worst two minutes of sports radio I've ever heard. I didn't think anything could be worse than the "bag a daw knawbs" guy with the fingernails-on-the-chalkboard Boston accent, but Felger's cringeworthy Gronk and Edelman rants (impersonations?) were easily worse. And his partners laughing it up like its comedy gold is tough to watch. Yoooyyy soyy fiestaaa:

Please, sir, stop rubbing your nipples. For all of us.

What we saw in this clip is exactly what happens when Boston fans get jilted by their heroes. It's an instant 180. Gronk went from a GAWWDDD in Bahhhston to a guy they wouldn't spit on if he was on fire. All because he wants to see what it's like to play football in a different, warmer location with his old pal. It's tough not always getting exactly what you want, as Boston sports fans are coming to find out.

