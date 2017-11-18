This incredibly nimble high school wrestling ref is better at his job than anyone else is at anything

A wrestling ref needs to be nimble to keep tabs on the action. You've got to get pretty low to the mat to tell what's going on in what's a jumble of limbs and sweat and good lord did I just remember how haunting the foul smell of a high school wrestling match can be. But anyway, one wrestling ref has managed to go viral for his work. And when you watch the following video, you'll understand why.

How about that dedication to his craft? This guy has turned refereeing wrestling into an art form.

Even better? Someone put this dude's incredible moves to the sounds of DJ Casper's "Cha-Cha Slide. Trust me, you know the song. And trust me even more that you will want to watch this over and over again:

The perfect tweet. And the perfect referee. Kudos all around.

