Trending
March Madness

This Icelandic buzzer-beater and ensuing broadcast call are the new kings of March Madness

By
2 hours ago

Yes, the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was a wild ride. But the best March Madness moment belongs to Iceland.

The following video comes from a playoff battle in the Men's Premier League, where former Drexel star Kari Jonsson heaved up this three-quarter court Hail Mary as time expired. Given the title of this post, you can guess what happens next:

According to Wikitionary, "NEI" is Icelandic for "NO," which, given Jonsson's shot, makes sense. Not exactly "Rise and fire," but we'll take it.

In a related note, March Madness hasn't been the same since Gus Johnson left. If you're reading this CBS, get this Icelandic announcer on the weekend broadcast.

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
March Madness

This Icelandic buzzer-beater and ensuing broadcast call are the new kings of March Madness

2 hours ago
Philly Legends

John Kruk slowly building cheesesteak empire like the Philly legend that he is

7 hours ago
Backyard Goals

Gareth Bale's backyard features three iconic golf holes, puts your lawn to shame

7 hours ago
And you are?

Here's Bo Jackson explaining his ridiculous career to an unimpressed kid

8 hours ago
Wedding SZN

Odell Beckham Jr. turned Sterling Shepherd's wedding into an episode of 'Dancing With the...

9 hours ago
Down Under Par

The holy war between kangaroos and golf pins rages on

10 hours ago
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods ranks first on this otherwise highly-flawed ESPN ranking of dominant athletes

11 hours ago
March Madness

March Madness re-primer: Who's left, who's not, and where the hell do we go from here?

11 hours ago
Perfect Marriage

7 big leaguers on how they balance baseball with their love of golf

March 20, 2018
Poor Seattle

Seattle doesn't even have an NHL team yet—and they're already arguing over the name

March 20, 2018
Netflix And Chill

The better version of "Friday Night Lights" is coming to Netflix in April

March 20, 2018
Spring Training

Russell Martin fought the netting and the netting won

March 20, 2018
Social Media Shutdown

Now would be a very good time to delete Facebook

March 20, 2018
Gambling

Tony Romo's PGA Tour debut offers up a great list of prop bets you should definitely bet on

March 20, 2018
Dodgers Die-Hard

This little Dodgers fan wants to help heal Justin Turner's boo boo

March 20, 2018
MLB

Martin Perez was injured by a bull. So he killed and ate it

March 20, 2018
WTF

Jordan Clarkson believes dinosaurs were once pets for a giant race of humans

March 19, 2018
Tall Tales

LeBron James once GAINED seven pounds during a playoff game, says new urban legend

March 19, 2018
Related
The LoopRaptors center doesn't get why Canada hates Nickelb…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods Friday live blog: Woods shoots 68 for s…
The Loop"The Michael Kay Show" host loses his damn mind ove…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection