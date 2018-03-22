This Icelandic buzzer-beater and ensuing broadcast call are the new kings of March Madness

Yes, the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was a wild ride . But the best March Madness moment belongs to Iceland.

The following video comes from a playoff battle in the Men's Premier League, where former Drexel star Kari Jonsson heaved up this three-quarter court Hail Mary as time expired. Given the title of this post, you can guess what happens next:

According to Wikitionary, "NEI" is Icelandic for "NO," which, given Jonsson's shot, makes sense. Not exactly "Rise and fire," but we'll take it.

In a related note, March Madness hasn't been the same since Gus Johnson left. If you're reading this CBS, get this Icelandic announcer on the weekend broadcast.

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS