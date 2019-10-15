This group hug in the Washington Nationals dugout is the most heartwarming moment of the MLB playoffs

Of the four teams left in the MLB Playoffs, there was really only one that could be characterized as "like-able," that team being the Washington Nationals. The New York Yankees? Evil Empire. The St. Louis Cardinals? Most insufferable fanbase ever. The Houston Astros? Cocky players and even cockier fans, which is funny considering they just discovered the franchise existed in 2017.

As for the Nats, now that Bryce Harper is in Philly, there's really hate-able about them. In fact, unless you're a fan of another NL East team, you almost had to feel bad for them. For years they were a dominant team in the National League, yet time after time failed in the playoffs, as if they'd been cursed. That appears to be finally changing this postseason, one in which the Nats have been the comeback kids, except in the NLCS, which is all but over now that they've taken a 3-0 lead.

The Game 3 victory, which came at home in front of a raucous crowd, was powered by the right arm of Stephen Strasburg, who has spent his entire career in D.C. The former No. 1 overall pick struck out 12 Cardinal batters, giving up zero earned runs on seven hits in seven innings. It had to have been a special moment for Strasburg, who isn't one to show his emotions, opting for a very business-like approach on the mound. That's why it looked so unnatural for him when his teammate Geraldo Parra gave him a huge hug following the start, which then turned into an adorable group hug and the most heartwarming moment of the MLB Playoffs:

Tip of the. cap to Cut4 for this A++++ reference. Brother?!?!

Anyway, what a great moment for Strasburg, who said afterward, "I'm not much of a hugger, but they kind of just surrounded me. So I just had to take it." Don't get too emotional, Stras!

The best part was Max Scherzer and his creepy eyes lurking in the corner, seeing the hug take place and immediately thinking "hey guys I want in!"

So good. Can't believe I'm saying this, because my Yankees might have to play the Nats in the World Series, but they are a hard team not to root for right now. Wait, I take it back!

RELATED: St. Louis Cardinals coach makes two holes-in-one before playoff game