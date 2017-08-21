This golf towel trick shot will blow your mind

Trending
Want to get noticed for a golf trick shot? Apparently, the new trend is coming up with creative ways to knock a golf ball into the hole without using a golf club. Within days of trick-shot artist Coach Rusty knocking in a putt using the wheel of a golf cart, we came across this submission involving a golf towel from Garrett Clark and Micah Morris. Check it out:

At least the two admit that this trick shot "took a really long time" to pull off. Still, it's pretty remarkable -- both in the execution and the conception of it. Seriously, how did they even think of this? And what's next?! A holed shot using a golf pencil?

Actually, check back next week, because someone will probably have figured out how to do that, too.

