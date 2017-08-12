Stop what you're doing and watch this unbelievable backwards golf trick shot

There's some serious shot-making going on at Quail Hollow this weekend, but we interrupt your viewing of the 99th PGA Championship to bring you this unbelievable backwards golf trick shot.

It comes from the great -- and incredibly created -- Joshua Kelley, aka @holeintrickshots, and we promise it's well worth 15 seconds of your time. In fact, we all but guarantee you'll have to watch it at least a couple times:

Even the Bryan Bros, the gold standard of golf trick shots, weighed in, saying "this was so sick." High praise, indeed.

Forget about pulling off something like that, how does one even conceive of something like that?! OK, back to the PGA.

