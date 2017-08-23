Trending
Working a Double

This English soccer club used their social media guy as a sub...and still won

4 hours ago
Baldock Town FC

They do things a little different up at Baldock Town FC. A tiny non-league English soccer club tucked in the heart of Hertfordshire, The Reds, as they are known, run their labor of love on a cleat string, pinching pounds each year in hopes to make one magical FA Cup run. Well, that run may have just begun Tuesday, when, with 10 minutes remaining in their preliminary qualifier against North Greenford United, their starting defender went down with an injury, forcing part-time social media guru, part-time defender Liam Kenna into a little emergency game time.

Unsurprisingly, he took to Twitter to after the game to (hilariously) explain the situation:

In the end, The Reds held on for a 3-1 victory, so hopefully the local fans, given time, will be able to forgive Kenna for his lack of minute-by-minute updates. Things could get even trickier when the club adopts Instagram next season, however. As one completely made up fan told us, "if the club wants to grow, they're going to need to bring in some fresh social talent...until then, I don't expect anything to bloody change."

Then again, maybe they will be getting an extra pair of hands after all...

Working a Double

