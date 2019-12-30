Trending
In the Zone

This compilation of the best-worst MLB umpire calls of 2019 will make your brain hurt

By
4 hours ago

How many end-of-the-year supercuts is too many end-of-the-year supercuts? We don't have an exact figure for you, but it's safe to say we've been at critical mass for weeks now. The reactors are melting down. Planes are falling from the sky. Combined with the end-of-the-decade compilations, the 2019 round-ups have pushed the sports world to the brink of apocalypse. It's like Y2K, just 20 years late. That said, before the tidewaters rise and low-lying cities drown in a tsunami of retrospectives and remember-whens, we do have one last rundown you need to see:

The worst MLB umpire calls of 2019. God bless, amen.

RELATED: Chicago Cubs railroaded by the most wonderfully terrible strike call of the MLB season

You know that feeling you get when you eat a popsicle too fast? That's what this is. It's baseball brain-freeze. A collection of farsighted incompetence so pure and committed and authentic that you almost can't help but slurp it down, even though you its going to freeze your cortex like Jack Torrance. I mean, just look at some of these beauties . . .

Steeerike!

Ball!

Steeerike!

RELATED: Brett Gardner unleashes all his rage on the top of the Yankee dugout following bad call from ump

If this isn't the biggest call to arms for robot umps across America, we honestly don't know what is. The MLB has been historically resistant to change—hell, that's half its charm—but it's hard to watch this, however hilarious in retrospect, and not imagine some sort of change coming. It's probably in the form of opening up ball and strike calls to instant replay like VAR has done for soccer and the NFL has done for pass interference, and not some cyborg uprising, but hey, we can dream can't we?

RELATED: Veteran MLB umpire behaves like a child, tells Houston manager A.J. Hinch "I can do anything I want!"

MORE FROM THE LOOP
In the Zone

This compilation of the best-worst MLB umpire calls of 2019 will make your brain hurt

4 hours ago
Tell Us How You Really Feel

John Tortorella absolutely lambasting the refs and the NHL's review process is the best John...

5 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: How did the Seahawks manage to lose that game?

6 hours ago
National Treasure

The highlight of the final NFL Sunday of the season was Kevin Harlan calling two games at once

6 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Kill replay, kill robots: Bad calls are better than bad technology

7 hours ago
GOAT

Tom Brady didn't realize winning the Super Bowl was hard until 2010 (yes, this is a real thing...

December 28, 2019
Must-See TV

This supercut of the best 'Inside the NBA' moments of the decade is a one-way ticket to crazy...

December 27, 2019
Bowling For Refs

Eastern Michigan QB turns Quick Lane Bowl into Kimbo Slice video, KOs ref

December 27, 2019
Legends

Eli Manning had a beer guy 'in every f---ing stadium in the league,' is a first-ballot...

December 26, 2019
Shoot The J. Shoot it!

Joe Burrow shows off silky jumper during shooting challenge against Oklahoma, which LSU won

December 26, 2019
A Festivus for the Rest of Us

The Loop's 2019 Golf Festivus

December 23, 2019
Monday Superlatives

James Wiseman just showed us how college basketball dies

December 23, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jason Garrett is definitely getting fired . . . right?

December 23, 2019
The Grind

The year in PGA Tour WAGs (2019)

December 23, 2019
Adult Sodas

You can buy Bud Light by the case at the Bahamas Bowl, which is fitting because it's the bowl...

December 20, 2019
GOAT

Adam Sandler balls out at pickup game, gets game-winner drilled in his face

December 20, 2019
Bowl Extravaganza

Our favorite bet for all 40 college football bowl games

December 20, 2019
Flamin' Hot Takes

Antonio Brown says he's the best sixth-round pick ever, and that is one spicy meatball

December 19, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursQuiz: How well do you remember what happened in gol…
The LoopThis compilation of the best-worst MLB umpire calls…
Golf Instruction10 takeaways you should've learned from golf's best…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved