How many end-of-the-year supercuts is too many end-of-the-year supercuts? We don't have an exact figure for you, but it's safe to say we've been at critical mass for weeks now. The reactors are melting down. Planes are falling from the sky. Combined with the end-of-the-decade compilations, the 2019 round-ups have pushed the sports world to the brink of apocalypse. It's like Y2K, just 20 years late. That said, before the tidewaters rise and low-lying cities drown in a tsunami of retrospectives and remember-whens, we do have one last rundown you need to see:

The worst MLB umpire calls of 2019. God bless, amen.

You know that feeling you get when you eat a popsicle too fast? That's what this is. It's baseball brain-freeze. A collection of farsighted incompetence so pure and committed and authentic that you almost can't help but slurp it down, even though you its going to freeze your cortex like Jack Torrance. I mean, just look at some of these beauties . . .

If this isn't the biggest call to arms for robot umps across America, we honestly don't know what is. The MLB has been historically resistant to change—hell, that's half its charm—but it's hard to watch this, however hilarious in retrospect, and not imagine some sort of change coming. It's probably in the form of opening up ball and strike calls to instant replay like VAR has done for soccer and the NFL has done for pass interference, and not some cyborg uprising, but hey, we can dream can't we?

