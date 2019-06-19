Trending
This compilation of Gary Woodland high school basketball highlights set to the "Rudy" theme song is pure gold

Part of being suddenly thrust into fame is that there's a tendency for everyone else to go digging through your past. Fortunately for Gary Woodland, this search has focused on his former basketball career. And with each passing day since Woodland's first major win at the 2019 U.S. Open, we continue to be more impressed.

RELATED: Watch Gary Woodland put on an absolute jump-shooting clinic

First, after Woodland explained at his winning press conference how Kirk Hinrich pretty much killed his hopes of hooping professionally, this photo of Woodland, who was an all-state high school player before going to Division II Washburn University on a scholarship, being guarded the future NBA star emerged:

Pretty cool. But that's nothing compared to the high school basketball highlight reel unearthed by Wilson Golf's Corey Holloway on Tuesday night. Even better? The compilation of clips (the first and last are the most impressive) is set to the Rudy theme song. Enjoy:

Who says golfers aren't athletes?! How about Woodland's wet jumper? And that handle? The dude splits four guys to pull up for that deep buzzer-beater at the end. As the kids say, Gary could COOK.

And yes, that celebration after hitting that final shot looks awfully familiar.

U.S. Open - Final Round
Andrew Redington

Woodland's first major title in golf may have come at 35, but he's been lifting his arms in triumph for a long time. Let's hope more footage from his glory days on the court emerge.

RELATED: Gary Woodland leads the PGA Tour in this (very) unofficial stat

