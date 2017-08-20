Trending
Unbelievable

This center fielder's catch at the Junior League World Series is the play of the year

Hyperbole is often used in describing things that happen in sports. Everyone and everything is "The GOAT" nowadays, but in some instances, the exaggerations are warranted.

This is center fielder's catch at the Junior League World Series is one of those instances. Behold, the play of the year, courtesy of Pennsylvania's Jack Regenye:

Are you kidding me!? The degree of difficulty here is without a doubt a 10 out of 10. Not only is he running back at full speed, but he has the presence of mind to lay out OVER THE FENCE and make a catch that would make Odell Beckham Jr. jealous. Definitely worthy of the play of the year designation, and also definitely worthy of former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden's high-pitched shrieking.

