Costly thefts3 hours ago

Thieves steal more than $100,000 worth of golf clubs/equipment from clubfitter's mobile trailer

By

This is a worst nightmare if you're a clubfitter. One of Golf Digest's 100 Best Clubfitters, Bronson Wright, reported that his mobile-fitting trailer carrying more than $100,000 worth of golf clubs and equipment -- including launch monitors, top-end shafts, clubheads and custom clubs -- was broken into on Thursday in San Francisco.

"We had everything stolen," Wright said in an Instagram post.

Wright's company, The Club Fix, has eight locations in the U.S., in addition to this tour trailer, where the company can perform fittings on the road. And apparently, criminals targeted the truck in a costly theft.

Look at all these clubs. Let's help Wright find these criminals.

