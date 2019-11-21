These FootJoy 1857 bags will help you travel in style this holiday season

With the holidays just around the corner, two major themes are likely a part of your planning: Traveling and gift giving . The newest collection from the FootJoy 1857 line targets both areas with premium leather travel accessories, a great gift for others (or yourself, we're just here to help). These accessories—a duffel, shoe bag and dopp kit—range from $85-$250, but FootJoy is offering a Golf Digest exclusive 20-percent-off discount and free-shipping promotion for a limited time only using the code FOOTJOY20 .

Just over a year old, the FootJoy 1857 collection was created to honor the company's roots, dating back to its inception. Items within the line are on the luxury end of golf apparel and accessory offerings with high-end materials like calfskin leather shoes, cashmere tops and wool pants. Shirts start at $85, shoes range from $295-$750 and accessories are $75-$250. Below, we'll introduce you to the golf bag part of the line.

1857 Weekender Duffel

There's more to this luxury piece of luggage than upscale looks. The full grain leather duffel's got a variety of pockets, a comfortable adjustable shoulder strap and a fully-lined interior. Available in two colors, it's a weekend bag that'll impress your travel buddies.

Available at footjoy.com

BUY NOW: $200 with code FOOTJOY20 (regularly $250)

1857 Shoe Bag

Every golfer needs a good shoe bag. The 1857 Shoe Bag has a dual-zip opening, an interior storage pocket and a buttery-leather finish. It's regularly priced at $110, but with the 20-percent discount, it becomes a reasonably-priced-yet-excitable gift for the holidays.

Available at footjoy.com

BUY NOW: $88 with code FOOTJOY20 (regularly $110)

1857 Dopp Kit

Dopp kits are a great way to transport and organize all your small necessities. Use it for travel or to just freshen up after a round of golf, it's much better than that plastic bag you've been toting your razor and toothbrush around in.

Available at footjoy.com

BUY NOW: $68 with code FOOTJOY20 (regularly $85)

