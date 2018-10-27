Trending
The Warriors dancing to a remix of Fergie's terrible National Anthem sums up their game against the Knicks

4 hours ago

Remember Fergie's absolutely abhorrent rendition of the National Anthem that kicked off last year's NBA All-Star game? Your ears are probably still bleeding from it:

As you can see, a few Golden State Warriors were in attendance and enjoying the hell out of it. So much so that a remix of Fergie's version appears to be the defending champions' new victory song. Here's a few Warriors, including Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, in their locker room bumping the fire beat following a 128-100 drubbing of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden:

As the kids might say today ... this shit SLAPS. What a fitting way to celebrate for Golden State, who didn't look themselves for three quarters at the Garden, trailing by as many as 10 against the "scrappy" Knicks. By the end of the third quarter, the Warriors were able to cut that lead to three, and then proceeded to remember who they were in the fourth quarter, specifically Durant, who dropped a casual 25 points in the game's final frame:

It got so out of hand that Durant decided to start firing from the Knicks logo just because:

What's particularly scary is that shot was on line, banking just off the back iron and of course perfectly into the waiting hands of Curry. Even their misses lead to more threes. When you outscore any team 41-16 in the fourth quarter, you can dance to just about any song you want, even after Fergie's damn ex-husband demands an apology for everyone laughing at his wife's singing. The disrespect:

Shoutout to @World_Wide_Wob as always for providing all the content. The NBA continues to be the best reality show going right now.

