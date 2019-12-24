Best Of The Decade9 hours ago

The top 30 PGA Tour events of the past decade in 10 words or less

By now, you've seen our list of the best major championships of the decade. If not, get on that, and then come back. But while the BIG FOUR get most of the attention, there were plenty of other memorable PGA Tour events in that time. Here's a look back at three from each year from 2010 to 2019. A quick look back, that is as we keep each tournament's description to 10(ish) words or less. Let's take a trip down memory lane!

2010

PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Icon Sports Wire

Greenbrier Classic: Boom baby! Stuart Appleby shoots Sunday 59. Tough break, Jeff Overton.
St. Jude Classic: Robert Garrigus collapses. Lee Westwood wins. Swamp ass. (Not pictured. You're welcome.)
Shell Houston Open: Anthony Kim’s last win. Miss you, AK. (Pictured. You're welcome.)

2011

AT&amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Final Round
Ezra Shaw

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Dual winners D.A. Points and Bill Murray become dance partners and BFFs.
Zurich Classic: Bubba. Webb. Webb’s ball moves. Rules! Bubba wins.
Tour Championship: Bill Haas. East Lake. Splash save and a beauty!

2012

Northern Trust Open: Phil! Keegan! Another Haas playoff win! Rolling man!

Arnold Palmer Invitational: Arnie! Tiger! Scandal! Back! Again!
The Memorial: Jack! Tiger! THE FLOP!

2013

WGC-Accenture Match Play: Kuchar wins. Steve Sands and Rog draw in epic snowball fight.
Players Championship: Tiger vs. Sergio. Advantage: Tiger. Sergio vs. 17. Advantage: 17.
John Deere Classic: Jordan Spieth’s 72nd-hole bunker heroics. Youngest winner in 82 years.

2014

WGC - HSBC Champions: Day Four
Scott Halleran

WGC-HSBC Championship: Bubba's unreal bunker shot on 18. Tough luck, Tim Clark.
WGC-Accenture Match Play: Jason Day hangs on despite Victor Dubuisson’s miraculous desert escapes.
Travelers Championship: Kevin Streelman birdies final seven (!) holes to stun Sergio and Choi.

2015

Chris Condon

Northern Trust Open: Sergio chokes. Shoe salesman James Hahn beats DJ, Casey in playoff.
Players Championship: Poor Sergio. Again. Rickie rallies. Tames No. 17. Wins playoff.
Wyndham Championship: Tiger lurks. Tiger fades. Senior citizen Davis Love III wins.

2016

CareerBuilder Championship: Jason Dufner’s Escape from Alcatraz!

Waste Management: Hideki. Rickie. Four-hole playoff runs into Super Bowl.
Tour Championship: Rory rallies, steals Dustin Johnson’s $10 million.

GOLF: SEP 25 PGA - TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola - Final Round
Icon Sportswire

2017

Sony Open In Hawaii - Round One
Sam Greenwood

Sony Open: Justin Thomas starts with 59, ends with record 253.
WGC-Mexico Championship: Hole-outs galore! Fleetwood’s failed caddie high-five. DJ wins.
Travelers Championship: Jordan Spieth's rare walk-off bunker shot. Followed by an even rarer (successful) caddie chest bump.

2018

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship - Final Round
Stan Badz

WGC-Mexico Championship: Shubhankar Sharma shines. Tyrrell Hatton gets hot. Phil tops JT in playoff.
Arnold Palmer Invitational: Tiger charges, Rory closes. TW’s comeback tour remains winless until …
Tour Championship: Tiger! Back! Again! 18th hole pandemonium! TIGER! BACK!!!

Tiger Woods
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

2019

Waste Management Open: Rickie nearly chokes. Rog gets choked up for Johnny’s send-off. (Ends in time for Super Bowl!).
3M Open: Bryson! Collin! WOLFF! Walk-off eagle. A star is born?

Zozo Championship: Tiger. Hideki. Japan. Primetime. Tiger! Win No. 82! History!

Tiger Woods
TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA

It's been a fun ride.

