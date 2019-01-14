The saga of Harvey Leishman’s loose tooth has a happy ending

To those outside the ropes at Waialae Country Club, Marc Leishman is a four-time PGA Tour winner. But to young Harvey Leishman, he’s dad. And getting to watch dad play golf was all the little man wanted to do on Thursday when he was celebrating his 7th birthday. There was a cute scene caught by PGA Tour’s social media of Marc saying hello to Harvey during the round that couldn’t help but make even the most hum-bug viewer smile.

You might recall that Leishman was excited to bring his family to Hawaii to start the 2019 season. So much so that he booked the trip before he had qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua . The Australian then won the CIMB Classic in Malaysia last October, so the trip became a working vacation, extending a second week to Honolulu.

OK, back to Harvey. When the camera caught him, the other intriguing part of the youngster’s story is how he was working a loose tooth something fierce. So much so that Marc made light of it, joking with his boy that maybe he’d have it out by the end of the round.

Well, it took a little while longer, but it was finally mission accomplish for Harvey on Sunday.

Might it bring his dad good luck? Marc is only a few strokes off the lead as Sunday’s final round was getting interesting.

