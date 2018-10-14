Trending
Betting on himself

How's this for confidence? Marc Leishman had a trip booked for Maui without yet qualifying for the Tournament of Champions

By
an hour ago
Marc Leishman
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

Winless during the 2017-’18 PGA Tour season, Marc Leishman had yet to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui the first week of January. But on Sunday, the 34-year-old Aussie shot a seven-under 65 at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia to close out a five-stroke victory and earn a place into the winners-only event.

It turns out, however, that Leishman had a hunch he’d find his way into the event. After closing out a five-stroke triumph at the CIMB Classic, Leishman confessed that he had already booked his trip to Hawaii.

“I was actually talking to my wife about that two weeks ago, and we booked flights to go back to Australia and had to book sort of return ones back to America, and I just booked them for Maui, thinking that I'll either be playing in the tournament or we'll go for a vacation there,” Leishman said. “Now I’ll be playing a golf tournament. I know Audrey will be very excited, as my kids will be.”

RELATED: The clubs Marc Leishman used to win the CIMB Classic

Twice before Leishman has played at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort, finishing T-23 in 2013 and T-7 last January.

Leishman said he considered Hawaii one of his favorite places in the world, so if his bet on himself failed, it wasn't the worst outcome.

“To be able to play two weeks there at two of my favorite golf tournaments is certainly something to look forward to.”

(h/t Golf Channel)

