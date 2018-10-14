The clubs Marc Leishman used to win the CIMB Classic

Marc Leishman showed that you don’t have to have an iron-clad tee-to-green game to win on the PGA Tour. In fact, Leishman ranked a fairly pedestrian T-46 in greens in regulation, but still managed to win the CIMB Classic in Malaysia by a whopping five strokes over Chesson Hadley, Bronson Burgoon and Emiliano Grillo .

That’s because Leishman’s putter was beyond on fire. How else to explain a player shooting a third-round 67 when hitting just six greens in regulation or a final-round 65 that saw Leishman hit just 11 greens. On Sunday at TPC Kuala Lumpur, Leishman made the most of those GIRs, knocking a number of them close. However it was Leishman’s putt on the ninth—a cross-country effort of some 50 feet—that epitomized Leishman’s work for the week with the flat stick.

Leishman’s putter is an Odyssey Versa 1W Red, a design that has an oversize blade head featuring a red-white-red striping on the head to aid alignment. It’s a trait that Leishman apparently put to good use in winning the CIMB Classic.

What Marc Leishman had in the bag at the CIMB Classic

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Driver: Callaway Rogue, 9 degrees

3-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 15 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero, 18 degrees

Irons (3-9): Callaway X-Forged 18; (PW): Callaway Mack Daddy 4

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey SM7 (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W Red

