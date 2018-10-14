How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 CIMB Classic

With just 78 players in the field at the CIMB Classic, and no 36-hole cut, everybody had the potential to make a pretty nice paycheck at TPC Kuala Lumpur. However, to fulfill that potential required you go low. Real low. Since the tournament became an official PGA Tour event in 2013, the winning score in Malaysia has been no worse than 14 under par. And in the three previous playings of the event prior to this week, the winners have shot 26 under (Justin Thomas, 2015), 23 under (Justin Thomas, 2016) and 24 under (Pat Perez, 2017).

Enter Marc Leishman, who with a closing 65 finished the tournament at 26 under par , five strokes better than runners-up Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley and Bronson Burgoon. Leishman started the final round tied with Gary Woodland and Shubhankar Sharma, but when the pair shot a 71 and 72, respectively, on Sunday, they got lapped by the 34-year-old Australian. Through a 29-hole stretch from the 18th hole of the first round to the 10th hole of the third round, Leishman was 19 under par. That's the formula that helps you win your fourth career PGA Tour title.

In the process, Leishman also grabbed $1.26 million for his efforts. Here's how much prize money every player in the field walked away with after four days at TPC Kuala Lumpur:

Win: Marc Leishman, -26, $1,260,000.00

T-2: Emiliano Grillo, -21, $522,666.67

T-2: Chesson Hadley, -21, $522,666.67

T-2: Bronson Burgoon, -21, $522,666.66

T-5: Abraham Ancer, -20, $237,300.00

T-5: Charles Howell III, -20, $237,300.00

T-5: Louis Oosthuizen, -20, $237,300.00

T-5: Justin Thomas, -20, $237,300.00

T-5: Gary Woodland, -20, $237,300.00

T-10: Kevin Chappell, -19, $175,000.00

T-10: Si Woo Kim, -19, $175,000.00

T-10: Shubhankar Sharma, -19, $175,000.00

T-13: Byeong Hun An, -18, $122,640.00 T-13: Paul Casey, -18, $122,640.00

T-13: Stewart Cink, -18, $122,640.00

T-13: Austin Cook, -18, $122,640.00

T-13: J.B. Holmes, -18, $122,640.00

T-13: Kyle Stanley, -18, $122,640.00

T-19: Keegan Bradley, -17, $89,320.00 T-19: Kevin Na, -17, $89,320.00

T-19: Nick Watney, -17, $89,320.00

T-22: John Catlin, -16, $71,120.00

T-22: Keith Mitchell, -16, $71,120.00

T-22: Cameron Smith, -16, $71,120.00

25: Xander Schauffele, -15, $59,920.00 26: Joel Dahmen, -14, $54,320.00

T-27: Gaganjeet Bhullar, -13, $50,120.00

T-27: Scott Piercy, -13, $50,120.00

T-27: Kevin Tway, -13, $50,120.00

T-30: Beau Hossler, -12, $43,820.00

T-30: C.T. Pan, -12, $43,820.00

T-30: Thomas Pieters, -12, $43,820.00

T-33: Billy Horschel, -11, $35,303.34

T-33: Ryan Palmer, -11, $35,303.34

T-33: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -11, $35,303.34

T-33: Ryan Armour, -11, $35,303.34

T-33: Kelly Kraft, -11, $35,303.34

T-33: Danny Lee, -11, $35,303.34

T-39: Brice Garnett, -10, $27,720.00

T-39: Jamie Lovemark, -10, $27,720.00

T-39: Brian Stuard, -10, $27,720.00

T-39: Jimmy Walker, -10, $27,720.00

T-43: Jason Dufner, -9, $20,160.00

T-43: Ernie Els, -9, $20,160.00

T-43: Justin Harding, -9, $20,160.00

T-43: Satoshi Kodaira, -9, $20,160.00

T-43: Jason Kokrak, -9, $20,160.00

T-43: Chez Reavie, -9, $20,160.00

T-43: Sam Ryder, -9, $20,160.00

T-50: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -8, $15,365.00 T-50: Branden Grace, -8, $15,365.00

T-50: Sanghyun Park, -8, $15,365.00

T-50: Andrew Putnam, -8, $15,365.00

T-54: Sihwan Kim, -7, $14,280.00

T-54: Ben Leong, -7, $14,280.00

T-54: Troy Merritt, -7, $14,280.00

T-54: Ted Potter, Jr., -7, $14,280.00

T-54: Brendan Steele, -7, $14,280.00

T-59: James Hahn, -6, $13,720.00

T-59: Whee Kim, -6, $13,720.00

T-59: Davis Love III, -6, $13,720.00

62: Michael Kim, -5, $13,440.00

T-63: Tom Hoge, -4, $13,160.00

T-63: Anirban Lahiri, -4, $13,160.00

T-63: Pat Perez, -4, $13,160.00

T-66: Ryan Moore, -3, $12,740.00

T-66: Brandt Snedeker. -3, $12,740.00

T-66: Scott Vincent, -3, $12,740.00

T-69: Brian Gay, -2, $12,390.00

T-69: Peter Uihlein, -2 $12,390.00

71: Minchel Choi, -1, $12,180.00

T-72: Berry Henson, E, $11,970.00

T-72: J.J. Spaun, E, $11,970.00

74: Ollie Schniederjans, +3, $11,760.00

T-75: Jon Curran, +5, $11,480.00

T-75: Rahil Gangjee, +5, $11,480.00

T-75: Scott Stallings, +5, $11,480.00

78: Kim Leun-Kwang, +13, $11,200.00