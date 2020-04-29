Trending
Pray 4 Jameis

The list of quarterbacks making more money than Jameis Winston next season is stunning

By
9 minutes ago

In a league where teams are so reliant on competent starting quarterback play, it was a bit shocking to see how Jameis Winston's offseason played out. His former team, the Tampa Bay Bucs, didn't even place the franchise tag on him, instead making the biggest free agency splash by signing Tom Brady, sixteen years Winston's senior, to a two-year deal. The Pittsburgh Steelers, a rumored landing spot for Winston, where he'd eventually take over for franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger, didn't even make an offer. The Indianapolis Colts went with veteran Philip Rivers, the Oakland Raiders appear to be sticking with Derek Carr and the Chicago Bears traded for Nick Foles to battle it out with Mitch Trubisky. The L.A. Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars didn't appear to show much interest.

RELATED: Jameis Winston has fascinating interpretation of "glass half full"

The left Winston in limbo, a terrible spot to be for a quarterback searching for a lucrative, multi-year contract. Winston had no choice but to settle on a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, a stunningly low number for a former No. 1 overall pick. The only thing more stunning is the list of quarterbacks who will be making more than Winston in 2020, compiled by NFL analytics guru Warren Sharp:

Peterman, Henne, Kizer, oh my! Be honest, did anyone reading this know Matt Schaub was still in the NFL? I consider myself a diehard NFL fan and had no idea he threw 67 passes in the league last year. Fifty-two of them came in his only start against Seattle, a game he threw for 460 yards and a touchdown in. Schaub!

What this list shows is is exactly what NFL teams thought of Winston's turnover-laden 2019 season. The 30 interception number is one that cannot be tolerated, especially in a league where possessions are so valuable and teams are passing more than ever. That said, Winston did throw for a career-high 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns last year. For context, Sharp's list of QBs making more than Winston combined to produce this stat line in 2019:

-Combined record: 3-19

-Passing yards: 5,559

-Passing touchdowns: 26

-Interceptions: 21

Again, not making excuses for Winston's picks, but there's no way Cooper Rush, CJ Beathard, DeShone Kizer, Chad Henne and Nate Sudfeld, all of whom did not take a snap in 2019, should be making more than Winston. But it doesn't sound like Winston is all that broken up about it, calling his opportunity with the Saints "like a Harvard education in quarterback school." He's not wrong. Count us among those rooting for him to learn to cut down on the turnovers, eventually get another starting job and maybe someday make (checks notes) Teddy Bridgewater-type money.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Pray 4 Jameis

The list of quarterbacks making more money than Jameis Winston next season is stunning

9 minutes ago
False Hope

Does this NCAA news mean NCAA Football is coming back? Probably not, but we can dream

2 hours ago
Can't Keep An Old Dog Down

Want to feel old? Manny Ramirez is planning a baseball comeback . . . at 47

2 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Rory McIlroy shares video of him hitting golf balls for first time since quarantine, is still

20 hours ago
GOAT

Charles Barkley adds the latest legendary golf story to Michael Jordan's resume on 'Coffee...

21 hours ago
NSFWFH

Graphic new images of Alex Smith's leg injury prove he is the toughest SOB in football

a day ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's girlfriend butchers his hair, Tom Brady trash talks Tiger and the weirdest...

a day ago
Mental Warfare

What if golf had "Jordan rules" ?

April 28, 2020
Love Stinks

Shrine to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler appears outside Cavallari's Chicago store

April 28, 2020
Shake and Takes

Bill Simmons doesn't think Dennis Rodman, former most interesting man in the world, is very...

April 27, 2020
Famous Last Words

Eminem once jokingly threatened to dunk on Michael Jordan, nearly torpedoed shoe deal

April 27, 2020
If You Got Hate In Your Heart

No one has ever enjoyed anything as much as Horace Grant enjoyed calling the Pistons 'straight...

April 27, 2020
Gambling

Trevor Lawrence a massive favorite to be selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

April 27, 2020
Monday Superlatives

There will never be an athlete as satisfying as Michael Jordan, in any sport, ever again, for...

April 27, 2020
Yummy

This NFL Draft pick's daily protein shake recipe will cause you to vomit on sight

April 25, 2020
Let The Poor Thing Die

New Deadspin live tweeted the NFL Draft as only New Deadspin could

April 24, 2020
Physical Specimens

PGA Tour Champions players produce the best pre-draft workout video

April 24, 2020
Get Out The Way

First-round pick's mother TOSSES girlfriend out of the camera frame in draft clip of the night

April 24, 2020
Related
The LoopThe list of quarterbacks making more money than Jam…
Golf InstructionFour at-home drills anybody can do to fix their gam…
Golf News & ToursNick Faldo suggests "banning tees" as a way to redu…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved