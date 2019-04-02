The GOAT: Tiger and The King clash at Bay Hill

Editor’s note: In the April issue, in the last story Dan Jenkins did for Golf Digest before his death at 90 , he introduced our Greatest of All Time Invitational—The GOAT. The top 32 in the mythical event advanced from stroke-play qualifying at Augusta National to match play at venues around the world. In the May issue and online daily from March 20 through April 3, Senior Writer Guy Yocom is documenting the 30 match-play results leading to the final at Pebble Beach. Who will become the champion? The winner will be revealed online April 4 and in the June issue. Screenwriter Mark Frost, whose books have included The Greatest Game Ever Played and The Match: The Day the Game of Golf Changed Forever, will write two versions of the final with different winners.

Previously: The Road To The Semifinals in "The GOAT"

Semifinals

Tiger Woods vs. Arnold Palmer

Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando

The fact that Arnold Palmer owned Bay Hill, was royalty there, played hundreds of casual and tournament rounds there and even won there in 1971, was mitigated by one fact: Tiger Woods won eight times at Bay Hill, frequently with outrageous ease, and possessed a game that was perfect for the Dick Wilson-designed layout. Arnold liked Tiger and had worn his hand raw patting him on the back after his many triumphs, but when Arnie’s Army greeted him with a thunderous ovation on the first tee, his competitiveness came out.

“I hope you brought your ‘A’ game today, even if these people are hoping you bring something less,” he said.

“I’m humbled, Arnold,” Tiger said. “Let’s show them what we can do.”

The players each opened with five scratchy pars, the weight of the competition clearly removing them from their comfort zones. At the long par-5 sixth, which was playing downwind, Tiger carried the menacing lake, then hit his approach to five feet. The eagle gave him a 1-up lead, which he held through the 11th hole. At the par-5 12th, Arnold hit a screaming tee shot, then threaded a low 3-wood onto the green, 20 feet from the hole, then rammed the eagle putt home with his rear-shafted blade putter to square the match.

Tiger appeared unfazed. Tugging at the corners of his red shirt—he chose his Sunday outfit just for the occasion—he knifed a wedge to three feet at the par-4 13th. There, a disruption occurred. As Tiger stood over the birdie putt, a fan’s camera clicked audibly. Tiger’s caddie, Steve Williams, who was filling in for an injured Joe LaCava, seized the device and hurled it into the water near the green. Arnold frowned at the act, and so did Tiger. But Woods recovered, made the putt, and was back to 1 up. He went 2 up with another birdie at the par-3 14th, and the only hope for Arnold was to stage one of his charges.

The King had a 10-foot birdie putt for a win at the 15th and then a 20-footer for eagle and a win at the par-5 16th, but neither putt fell. Arnold buckled at the knees in anguish after both misses. When Tiger hit a 4-iron to 25 feet at the 17th and executed a routine two putt for a halve, the deal was sealed. The 2-and-1 victory sent Tiger to The GOAT final.