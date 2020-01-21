The game's best are going big on the greens

During the past five years, PGA Tour players have continued to gravitate toward mallet putters.

In 2014, about a third of the players on tour used one. Now it’s nearly 40 percent. It’s not just those at the bottom of the money list seeking the forgiveness benefits of mallets.

Of the top 50 on the 2019 year-end world ranking, 23 use a mallet. Five years ago there were just 19. Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, both blade users in 2014, now carry mallets in their bags.

