The Fourth of July sales and specials you need to know about

The Fourth of July is finally here, which means summer golf is in full swing and your calendar is probably full of fireworks, barbecues and beach parties. As with most holidays, it also means sales are hotter than the temperature outside. You can take advantage of the discounts to find the perfect USA-themed outfit or just refresh your golf wardrobe. We scoured the sales and specials out there to find you the best deals for July 4.

Ralph Lauren : Use the code JULY4 for 30 percent off select styles (through 7/5)

This sale applies for mens', womens' and youth clothing, in addition to home products. This provides a great chance to replace your dingy high-ball glasses, grab some fun golf bottoms like Justin Thomas wears or go patriotic in your swimwear.

Ralph Lauren Flag-Print Swimwear

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July holiday without flag-themed swimwear. This summer staple is always on-trend and a sure hit at the pool. Try the men's Polo Prepster Trunk ($35), equipped with pockets, a 6-inch inseam and a seriously American design. Ladies, check the Star-Print One-Piece ($85). The scoopneck and open back is flattering, but still provides enough coverage so that you can actually swim in this suit.

SHOP MEN'S SWIM NOW: Starting at $35

SHOP WOMEN'S SWIM NOW: Starting at $30

RLX Golf Classic Fit Stretch Short

A bold pair of shorts are great for summer holidays. These Ralph Lauren shorts ($60) have a relaxed fit that is ultra lightweight. The twill material is designed to stretch with you during the swing and retain its shape for a clean look. Pair with with a white or red shirt for a bright-yet-classic Fourth of July look.

SHOP NOW: $60

RLX Golf U.S. Open Tech Jersey Pullover

If you've been waiting for this pullover to go on sale, now is your chance. Down from $165, this jersey pullover ($115) has a modern U.S. Open logo, celebrating Shinnecock Hills and the subtle camo looks great on everyone. It's a lightweight quarter-zip, ideal for summer nights when the temperatures drop and the contrasting red inner-collar adds the perfect patriotic touch.

SHOP NOW: $115

PUMA Volition America Golf Collection

Puma's patriotic collection honors those who have made sacrifices for our country and supports the families of military heroes through the Folds of Honor. The Volition America Golf Collection is USA-themed with a purpose.

Volition CK6 America Golf Polo

Bryson DeChambeau wore this shirt at the U.S. Open, and it was a hit. The "America" lettering down the spine of this jersey golf shirt ($76) is stylish and modern while still keeping with the USA message. It's also got UPF 40+ sun protection and moisture management to keep you dry.

SHOP NOW: $75

PUMA Volition Patriot Golf Polo

Pinterest Tiffany Pond

Another great design from the Volition Collection, this poly-blend shirt ($75) is engineered with natural fibers to wick away sweat and keep you cool. The top-printed flag stripe design is clean and understated so you have the option of pairing this with a fun pair of pants or a simple navy bottom.

SHOP NOW: $75

Vineyard Vines: Use code SUMMER18 for an additional 30 percent off sale items

Over at Vineyard Vines, the sale items include performance dress shirts—if you're ready to try out Phil Mickelson's trend— a few fun flag-inspired accessories, and some of the most in-your-face blazers you've ever seen.

Vineyard Vines Run For The Roses Printed Blazer

This Kentucky Derby-themed sport jacket ($247) is next level. The construction alone is impressive, but with a full lining, a two-horn-button closure and a mostly cotton fabric, this is more than just a novelty jacket. The rose pattern is bright, but the appearance keeps the look stylish. Save this for your next horse race or debut it at a graduation party and get ready for compliments galore.

SHOP NOW: $247

Vineyard Vines Flag Accessories

Vineyard Vines makes great statement accessories that are well-suited for special occasions, and this flag belt ($47) is no different. It's made with Italian bridle leather and covered with a silk cotton canvas that displays the flag flawlessly. Another subtle way to celebrate the Fourth are with socks. These American Flag Whale Icon Socks ($17) are a soft pima cotton with a contrasting heal and toe that is great for the holiday, but the design is quiet enough that they can be worn post-holiday, too. For a louder message opt for the Men's Stubbs & Wooton Needlepoint Stars & Stripes Slippers ($373). These handmade shoes have a solid leather sole and trim. The needlepoint flag pattern is cotton and breathable for full-day wear.

SHOP BELT NOW: $47

SHOW SOCKS NOW: $17

SHOP SHOES NOW: $373

Under Armour Semi-Annual Outlet Sale

The Under Armour semi-annual sale includes mens' and womens' apparel including the fan-favorite UA Playoff polo shirt and UA braided belt at discounted prices. Also, while you might be trying to forget winter exists during these summer months, this is the perfect time to pick up winter-wear at low prices.

UA Flawless

Before you grab another solid red golf shirt, think about incorporating some texture into your look. This subtle chevron design and two-tone red colorway breaks up the monotony of a solid shirt and adds fun touch to your look. The UA Flawless Shirt ($49) is also anti-odor, has UPF 30+ sun protection and is one of the quickest sweat-dry shirts around.

SHOP NOW: $49

UA Tips Daytona Quarter-Zip

The double-knit insulation might not be something you need during this heat wave, but you'll thank yourself in the winter. This Quarter Zip ($68) is ultra soft and warm with water-resistant panels that make it great for rain, too. The ribbed design is surprisingly stylish for a piece of cold-weather gear and the stark white will pair with almost anything.

SHOP NOW: $68

Oakley Sliver Fourth of July Special Edition Sunglasses

An American Flag microbag comes with every purchase of these Sliver Special Edition Glasses ($153). The Prizm Ruby Lenses are made for extra-bright conditions and they'll maximize contrast while protecting your eyes. The Bronze lens color is great for the golf course and the clear matte frames will look great before, during and after any round.

SHOP NOW: $153

Urban Outfitters: Take an extra 30 percent off all sale items

Urban Outfitters might not be your first stop for golf apparel and accessories, but when new trends pop up, it is a great place to find affordable styles to try. With bucket hats all the rage this summer, take advantage of clearance sales so the style risk isn't a financial risk, too.

FILA Reversible Printed Bucket Hat

This turquoise bucket ($20) is sporty and summer-ready. It's a classic design that you'll see on everyone from professional athletes to hip-hop stars. The reversible design is versatile and don't forget the sun protection that it offers. Since bucket hats cover you at 360 degrees, your full face, ears, nose and even parts of your neck will be protected from harmful rays.

SHOP NOW: $20

Budwieser Bucket Hat

If simple isn't your game, try this boozy bucket hat. The Budweiser Hat ($20) is about as American as you can get, so it's perfect for cracking a cold one to celebrate the Fourth of July sans-sunburn.

SHOP NOW: $20

