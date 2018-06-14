4 hours ago

Justin Thomas' Hamptons-approved U.S. Open apparel (and where to buy it all)

Take a cue from Justin Thomas' upscale U.S. Open scripting on how to dress this summer
By

This year the U.S. Open is being held in Southhampton, N.Y., an upscale seaside summer vacation spot packed with prestigious golf courses—like Shinnecock Hill Golf Course. With helicopters being the preferred mode of transportation and multi-million dollar homes on every corner, this isn't a flip flops and gym shorts kind of crowd. One golfer that won't have a problem fitting in with the locals is Justin Thomas. His Ralph Lauren scripting for the U.S. Open reads like a "How to Dress in the Hamptons" guide. It's a combination of soft summer pastels, classic navy sweaters and some quirky-yet-stylish chinos. Check out Thomas' looks for the week and where you can buy them. You may not summer in the Hamptons, but there's no reason you can't dress the part.

Thursday

Ralph Lauren Stretch Vintage Lisle Resort Pink Golf Shirt
BUY NOW: $90
4 Way Stretch Printed Grasshoppers Pant
BUY NOW: $165
Also available in shorts: $98
Merino Long Sleeve Half Zip
BUY NOW: $185

Friday

Ralph Lauren Stretch Vintage Lisle French Navy/Plato Golf Shirt
BUY NOW: $90
Performance Chino Golf Pant in Plato Green
BUY NOW: $99
Merino Long Sleeve Half Zip
BUY NOW: $185

Saturday

Ralph Lauren Solid Vintage Lisle French Navy Golf Shirt
BUY NOW: $90
Performance Chino Golf Pant in Resort Pink
BUY NOW: $99
Merino Long Sleeve Half Zip
BUY NOW: $185

Sunday

Ralph Lauren Solid Vintage Lisle Summer Royal Golf Shirt
BUY NOW: $90
Performance Chino Golf Pant in Pure White
BUY NOW: $99
Merino Cardigan
BUY NOW: $175

Trending Now
Related
Best In GolfHere's what Jordan Spieth will wear at the U.S. Ope…
StixA golf trip checklist: 12 essentials for your next …
Best In GolfThe Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is here again, just …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection