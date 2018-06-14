Justin Thomas' Hamptons-approved U.S. Open apparel (and where to buy it all)

This year the U.S. Open is being held in Southhampton, N.Y., an upscale seaside summer vacation spot packed with prestigious golf courses—like Shinnecock Hill Golf Course . With helicopters being the preferred mode of transportation and multi-million dollar homes on every corner , this isn't a flip flops and gym shorts kind of crowd. One golfer that won't have a problem fitting in with the locals is Justin Thomas. His Ralph Lauren scripting for the U.S. Open reads like a "How to Dress in the Hamptons" guide. It's a combination of soft summer pastels, classic navy sweaters and some quirky-yet-stylish chinos. Check out Thomas' looks for the week and where you can buy them. You may not summer in the Hamptons, but there's no reason you can't dress the part.

Thursday

Ralph Lauren Stretch Vintage Lisle Resort Pink Golf Shirt

BUY NOW: $90

4 Way Stretch Printed Grasshoppers Pant

BUY NOW: $165

Also available in shorts: $98

Merino Long Sleeve Half Zip

BUY NOW: $185

Friday

Ralph Lauren Stretch Vintage Lisle French Navy/Plato Golf Shirt

BUY NOW: $90

Performance Chino Golf Pant in Plato Green

BUY NOW: $99

Merino Long Sleeve Half Zip

BUY NOW: $185

Saturday

Ralph Lauren Solid Vintage Lisle French Navy Golf Shirt

BUY NOW: $90

Performance Chino Golf Pant in Resort Pink

BUY NOW: $99

Merino Long Sleeve Half Zip

BUY NOW: $185

Sunday

Ralph Lauren Solid Vintage Lisle Summer Royal Golf Shirt

BUY NOW: $90

Performance Chino Golf Pant in Pure White

BUY NOW: $99

Merino Cardigan

BUY NOW: $175