Trending
Hope Springs Eternal

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 1

By
an hour ago
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 AdvoCare Classic - Oregon v Auburn
Icon Sportswire

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen of the jury, to the unveiling of perhaps the greatest technological innovation of our time: THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF HOPE-O-METER! Over the course of the next 12 weeks, we will put our ultra-violet spectrum of college football emotion to the test, processing each weekend's scoreboard—and it's array of hopes, dreams, and delusions—to determine the state of the all-important CFP push. From favorites to road kill and every FPI-crunching fanbase in between, this is where things stand after Week 1 in the wide, wild world of college foosball.

Mortal Locks

Week 1 was business as usual for last year's College Football Playoff finalists Clemson and Alabama, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 overall to start the season. Clemson hung 52 on Georgia Tech on Thursday night while Alabama held Duke to a mere field goal on Saturday, each beginning their long, slow death march to the CFP as they were expected to: By dominating. Tougher tests will come, but Alabama likely gets a freebie loss—maybe even to its SEC West foes LSU on Nov. 9. Depending on how the chips fall, that could mean missing the SEC Championship and still getting into the CFP, a precedent Alabama previously set back in 2017. For Clemson, it’s even simpler: Steamroll a VERY weak ACC, and the Tigers are in. That means surviving the next two weeks—a non-conference showdown with Texas A&M and a trip to the Carrier Dome to face a top-25 Syracuse squad who nearly upset them last year—but after that it’s calm waters and clear sailing.

Cautiously Optimistic

Both Oklahoma and Ohio State came into the year facing big transitions and bigger questions. Ranked fourth and fifth respectively while trotting out shiny new transfer-portal QBs Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields, both the Sooners and Buckeyes took control of the board on opening weekend, with the former spoiling Dana Holgorsen’s Houston debut and the latter making good on new head coach Ryan Day’s, scoring 28 unanswered before the end of the first quarter. Ohio State still has to run a murderer’s row of a Big Ten schedule, including five top-25 programs, but as long as the Buckeyes avoid laying an egg like they did at Purdue in 2018 and Iowa in 2017 (neither of whom are on the schedule this season), they’ll view this an opportunity, not an obstacle. The story at Oklahoma, meanwhile, is the same as it always is: Just. Beat. Texas.

RELATED: Your one-week college football star of the week: You're damn right it's a kicker

Cautiously Pessimistic

Is it weird to be pessimistic about two legacy programs who won their opening games of the season by a combined scored of 70-38? This is college football, so of course it isn't. Scott Frost has gone on record saying his Nebraska team is not ready for the CFP dark-horse tag it’s been slapped with, and Saturday proved that, with the Cornhuskers needing a second-half pick-six, punt-return TD, and a fumble recovery in the end zone to see off South (not regular) Alabama. Meanwhile, Notre Dame—statistically the worst big-game program in modern college football—looked rocky in its Labor Day opener at Louisville, expected to be one of the worst programs in FBS this year. On the bright side, both of these teams have room and time to grow, but in college football, the bright side is usually a mirage.

Fuggedaboutit

On Saturday night, the Pac-12’s CFP chances died peacefully in their sleep. It was a bold move (Cotton) for the Pac-12 to schedule their last, best hope at a CFP berth against 11th-ranked Auburn on Saturday night, but the bet didn't cash thanks to a last-second Bo Nix touchdown strike that drove a stake into the cold, dead heart of the Pac-12’s playoff chances. In addition to removing Oregon from the playoff picture, the loss also dinged Utah and Washington’s already remote chances, taking potential statement victories against a top-10 Ducks team off the table. Garnish everything with UCLA’s limp loss to Cincinnati on Thursday night, and you have a certified dumpster fire of an opening weekend for the poor Pac-12.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hope Springs Eternal

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 1

an hour ago
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: You're damn right it's a kicker

2 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The young men of tennis are insane temperamental lunatics

September 2, 2019
Legends

This German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(!) might be the world's best putter

August 31, 2019
Shots Fired

Eddie Pepperell can’t stop, won’t stop roasting Bryson DeChambeau for slow play

August 30, 2019
Hard To Watch

Behold the most awkward, cringeworthy high five in high five history, brought to you by the...

August 30, 2019
Gambing

If you bet on Texas A&M on opening night, you might want to retire from gambling now

August 30, 2019
Accessorizing

Morehead State football's "turnover cane" is the FCS version of the "turnover chain"

August 30, 2019
This Is Ground Control to Major Tom

Rory McIlroy tee shot at Omega European Masters interrupted by...paragliders?

August 29, 2019
Gambling

Alabama has already kept an insane streak alive before the first snap of its 2019 season

August 29, 2019
Shaq'tin a fool

Of course Shaq owns a smart car that he barely fits in and drives it around New York City

August 29, 2019
Hidden Gems

The nine best college football cultures you've never heard of

August 29, 2019
Golf Rage

Old video surfaces of tour pro snapping driver over knee, cursing himself out for hitting poor...

August 29, 2019
Where's Shooter?

Green Bay Packers dress up as 'Happy Gilmore' characters but somehow forget Shooter

August 28, 2019
Ball Is Life

The Texans playing basketball with two trash cans in the locker room is the most lit video of...

August 28, 2019
The Biebs

Justin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bieber's Players Weekend jersey with hilarious...

August 28, 2019
CFB Twitter

Who would have been college football's Twitter stars of yesteryear?

August 28, 2019
Hit Stick Jr.

Leonard Fournette's son is the reason you shouldn't let your kids play football

August 28, 2019
Related
The LoopThe College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 1 -…
Golf News & ToursShoot even par in every round on the PGA Tour and h…
The LoopYour one-week college football star of the week: Yo…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection