Trending
College Football

The College Football Fight Song Playoff

By
2 hours ago
Ohio State band
Icon Sportswire

Ahhh, do you hear that? The roar of the student section. The bellow of the brass. Johnny puking into the cupholder of his Camry in the parking lot. Yep, college football season is upon us once again, and to celebrate the best audio-visual spectacle in sports, The Loop is thrilled to present the first-ever College Football Fight Song Playoff. Teeming with volatile band geek hormones, can’t-miss half-time bonanzas, and the highest concentration of tuba solos this side of a Frank Zappa acid trip, the CFFSP is the perfect way to kick off another insane autumn of shouting at other people’s kids from the anonymity of your own basement. So tune up, throw on one of those goofy pom-pom hats, and get ready, because, in the immortal words of Joe Starkey, THE BAND IS ON THE FIELD!

FIRST FOUR OUT:

Navy – “Anchors Aweigh”

While we shouldn’t underestimate the uniquely American tradition of watching bright-eyed service academy cadets enjoy a riveting game of football before shipping off to the slaughter, “Anchors Aweigh” comes up just short in its inaugural playoff push. Navy’s seafaring shanty is sure to be perennial contender, however, rallying fans from the halls of Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli and beyond.

Ohio State – “Battle Cry”

Buckeye nation must heartbroken to see their cherished diddy so narrowly miss out, but even the Best Damn Band in the Land couldn't manage to navigate the fight song gauntlet that is the Big Ten unscathed. Strength of schedule proponents will have their objections, but the committee feels this decision is consistent with its other inconsistencies.

Tennessee – “Rocky Top”

This iconic Appalachian standard gets docked a playoff berth for one simple reason: While it’s unquestionably the most revered fight song in the Volunteers can(n)on, it is not the official anthem—a title that instead belongs to the inferior “Down the Field”. When the competition is this fierce, semantics matter. Unless you’re Boise State. Then you’re just always f—ked.

Boston College – “For Boston”

The only fight song in America covered by the Dropkick Murphys. The committee does not believe this to be an asset.

THE FINALISTS

The NPR Jazz24 Bowl

#4 Florida State’s “War Chant” vs. #1 Michigan’s “The Victors”

David vs. Goliath. The walk-on vs. the blue chipper. Florida State’s “War Chant”—one of the most unique stadium staples this side of “Rock Chalk Jayhawk"—vs. Michigan’s “The Victors”—the fight song by which all other fight songs are judged. Shockingly “The Victors” falls in an overtime thriller, leaving the Wolverine faithful with nothing to do but tweet “well at least we made it and Ohio State didn’t” through their slobbery maize and blue tears.

The Sirius XM Boneyard Bowl

#3 USC’s “Fight On” vs. #2 Notre Dame’s “Victory March”

After the heart-palpitating NPR Jazz24 Bowl, there was only one question heading into this one: Could that instant classic be topped? The answer, as it turns out, is no. Despite the sky-high expectations, the triumphant, Rudy-ready “Victory March” wipes the turf with La La Land B-side “Fight On” as the shell-shocked Trojan army watches on.

The Spotify Premium National Championship Game

#4 Florida State’s “War Chant” vs. #2 Notre Dame’s “Victory March”

Now for the moment you’ve all be waiting for (no, the Dr. Pepper guy didn’t die): THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL FIGHT SONG SPOTIFY PREMIUM NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME! After losing their starting oboe player on the opening trill, Notre Dame’s “Victory March” hangs tough, pushing a red-hot Florida State marching band to the brink, only to come up short on 4/4 and goal from measure six in the waning moments. From there, the Seminoles run out the CODA, etching their name into the inaugural College Football Fight Song trophy in the process.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rip City Recreation

Top-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn corn maze

16 minutes ago
The Grind

Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen lip-syncs & an #SB2K17 member...

an hour ago
Tebowmania

Today in Random Acts of Tim Tebow Kindness: A shout-out to grandma that leaves her speechless

2 hours ago
College Football

The College Football Fight Song Playoff

2 hours ago
SOCIAL MEDIA

PGA Championship 2017: The Week in Instagrams

21 hours ago
Once In A Lifetime (Probably)

How to watch the 'Great American Eclipse,' or at least know what the hell everyone is...

a day ago
Don't Be That Guy

Even Yankees fans are mocking this video of a stunned Yankees fan after crushing loss to rival...

a day ago
He Shoots, He Scores

Here are two New York Rangers in goofy hockey version of drive-by challenge

a day ago
Viral Videos

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Odell Beckham is still doing Odell Beckham things

August 14, 2017
So Close!

How Rickie Fowler cost one gambler MILLIONS by ruining the greatest golf bet ever

August 14, 2017
Golf shoe of the week

Early look at the navy Air Jordan 13 golf shoes

August 14, 2017
Monday Superlatives

McGregor-Mayweather is both the best and most embarrassing sports spectacle of the year

August 14, 2017
Golfer Problems

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas “almost choked” on 17, and it’s not what you think

August 14, 2017
Best dressed golfer of the week

Three style tips you can learn from Justin Thomas, plus one mistake

August 14, 2017
PGA Championship Vibes

Louis Oosthuizen marked his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship with this incredible...

August 13, 2017
Good Calls

PGA Championship 2017: Why Justin Thomas' girlfriend almost wasn't there for his big...

August 13, 2017
Curious Choices

Masters hero Stewart Hagestad throws out first pitch at Dodgers game -- wearing golf shoes

August 13, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: According to this wild, obscure logic, here's who will win the...

August 13, 2017
Related
The LoopTop-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn…
The LoopJustin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oo…
Golf News & ToursAugusta National sues to stop auction of champion&#…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection