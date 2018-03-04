LPGA Tour7 hours ago

The clubs Michelle Wie used to win the HSBC Women's World Championship

By
HSBC Women's World Championship - Final Round
Andrew RedingtonSINGAPORE - MARCH 04: Michelle Wie of the United States putts for birdie on the 18th green on her way to winning during the final round of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club on March 4, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Michelle Wie’s win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship was certainly dramatic. Saying she knew she had to shoot low to even have a chance, Wie fired a 65, culminated by a 35-foot putt birdie putt from the fringe on the final hole that proved the difference in her first victory since the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open.

That putt was made with a modified Odyssey O-Works #1 Wide Red, a somewhat oversize blade model. “There is no better feeling than when you sink that winning putt,” Wie said. “It's a high, for sure. You go out there, and it's this feeling that gets you going. It’s this feeling that makes you practice. It’s that winning putt that makes you practice for hours and hours and hours. You know that good feeling is on the other side.”

Wie, who signed an equipment deal with Callaway a little more than a year ago and is now No. 2 on the LPGA money list, used 14 Callaway/Odyssey clubs as well as the company’s Chrome Soft X ball. Of particular note in her bag is the company’s new Rogue driver at 10.5 degrees loft with a Mitsubishi Diamana X-flex shaft, in addition to carrying a 7- and 11-wood (a Great Big Bertha Epic model for the former and the Rogue for the latter). She starts her iron set with her 6-iron. Her trio of Mack Daddy 4 wedges have a Hawaiian theme with stampings and engravings.

Still, it was the putter that stole that show. “I’ll for sure be replaying that [putt in my mind] a couple of times,” said Wie, who now leads the LPGA Tour in putting average.

What Michelle Wie had in the bag at the HSBC Women’s World Championship

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball

Driver: Callaway Rogue, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: Callaway GBB Epic, 15 degrees

5-wood: Callaway Rogue, 19 degrees

7-wood: Callaway GBB Epic, 21 degrees

11-wood: Callaway Rogue, 25 degrees

Irons (6-7): Callaway Rogue Pro; (8-PW): Callaway X Forged

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (52, 56, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Red #1 Wide

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursThe clubs Phil Mickelson used to win the WGC-Mexico…
Golf News & ToursWinner's Bag: Marc Leishman, Arnold Palmer Invitati…
Golf News & ToursThe clubs Ted Potter Jr. used to win the AT&T Pebbl…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection