The clubs Brooks Koepka used to win the CJ Cup—and become the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world

By
The CJ Cup - Round Three
Chung Sung-JunJEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 20: Brooks Koepka of United plays a tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round of the CJ Cup at the Nine Bridges on October 20, 2018 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka captured the No. 1 spot in the world with his victory at last weekend's CJ Cup in the impressive, balanced fashion we've come to expect from the 28-year-old. Koepka showed his firepower with a back-nine 29 that included a chip-in birdie on the 16th hole and a walk-off eagle at the 18th.

Koepka used his Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 SLT 10 putter, which boasts a T10 Terylium insert and has BK stamped on the front toe, to light up the back nine on Sunday. And Koepka's TaylorMade M3 460 once again set Koepka up for the final nine charge, as has been the case with his three wins in his last 11 starts.

The CJ Cup victory also gave Koepka his 12th win across seven countries. Impressive stuff from the well-traveled three-time major champion. This was also the first regular PGA Tour victory Koepka had since his 2015 Waste Management win.

The clubs Brooks Koepka used in winning the CJ Cup:

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (Mitsubishi Diamana White Board D + 70), 9.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 2017, 16.5 degrees

Irons (3): Nike Vapor Fly Pro; (4-PW): Mizuno JPX Tour 900

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56); Titleist Vokey SM4 TVD (60 degrees)

Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist Newport 2 SLT 10

