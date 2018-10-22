Stats6 hours ago

Brooks Koepka's rise to No. 1 creates another first in the history of the Official World Golf Ranking

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 21: Brooks Koepka of United States poses with the trophy after winning the CJ Cup at the Nine Bridges on October 21, 2018 in Jeju, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka's four-shot win at the CJ Cup propelled him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. It also created a different kind of first in OWGR history.

Koepka kept alive a musical chairs situation in the top spot the likes that has never been seen before. For the first time since the ranking's inception in 1986, the current top four (Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas) is comprised of players who all made it to No. 1 in the same year.

"It’s amazing to go World No. 1 on a win," Koepka said after pulling away from the field in South Korea. “I think is something I’ve always wanted to do. I always wanted to earn my way to No. 1 in the world, and I felt like if I played and won, that would be exactly how I could draw it up. To do that this week has been special.”

It's also just the second time that four different players ascended to No. 1 in the same year. The only other instance occurred in 1997 when Greg Norman, Tom Lehman, Tiger Woods, and Ernie Els all spent time in the top spot.

Overall, Koepka, 28, is the 23rd player to be No. 1 in the OWGR and the 11th in the past eight years.

