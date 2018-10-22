Brooks Koepka's rise to No. 1 creates another first in the history of the Official World Golf Ranking

Brooks Koepka's four-shot win at the CJ Cup propelled him to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. It also created a different kind of first in OWGR history.

RELATED: Tiger's ex-caddie predicted Brooks Koepka's greatness

Koepka kept alive a musical chairs situation in the top spot the likes that has never been seen before. For the first time since the ranking's inception in 1986, the current top four (Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas) is comprised of players who all made it to No. 1 in the same year.

"It’s amazing to go World No. 1 on a win," Koepka said after pulling away from the field in South Korea. “I think is something I’ve always wanted to do. I always wanted to earn my way to No. 1 in the world, and I felt like if I played and won, that would be exactly how I could draw it up. To do that this week has been special.”

It's also just the second time that four different players ascended to No. 1 in the same year. The only other instance occurred in 1997 when Greg Norman, Tom Lehman, Tiger Woods, and Ernie Els all spent time in the top spot.

Overall, Koepka, 28, is the 23rd player to be No. 1 in the OWGR and the 11th in the past eight years.

RELATED: The history of the OWGR's No. 1 spot in 13 eye-popping stats

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS