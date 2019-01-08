The cheapest golf trips you can score with JetBlue's Big Winter Sale

If you're not familiar with JetBlue's Big Winter Sale , let's get you up to speed. Every January, just about the time everything north of DC and west of LA turns into a giant ice cube, the airline rolls out a 48-hour fire sale of one-way tickets* so cheap you'll think the Fung Wah bus is back. As it turns out, that 48 hours is happening RIGHT FREAKIN' NOW, so we decided to see what sort of ridiculously, impossibly, irresistibly cheap golf pilgrimages we could come up with using these crazy cut-rates deals. Something tells us you'll like what we found...

*Tuesday and Wednesday travel between January 16th - April 10th

Long Beach, CA > Las Vegas, NV: $54

Play: Shadow Creek

Fort Lauderdale, FL > Nassau, Bahamas: $74

Play: Albany Golf Course

Boston, MA > Jacksonville, FL: $74

Play: TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium)

Orlando, FL > Austin, TX: $79

Play: Horseshoe Bay Resort - Summit Rock

Newark, NJ > Fort Lauderdale, FL: $89

Play: Trump National Doral Miami - Blue Monster

New York, NY > Charleston, SC: $89

Play: Kiawah Island

New York, NY > Charlotte, NC: $89

Play: Pinehurst Resort No. 2

Washington, DC > Tampa, FL: $99

Play: Streamsong (Red)

New York, NY > Cancun, MX: $129

Play: El Camaleon Golf Club

Boston, MA > Phoenix, AZ: $154

Play: Quintero Golf Club