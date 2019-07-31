Trending
Fight Night

The best part of the Reds vs. Pirates fight were the fights that didn't happen amid all the chaos

By
3 hours ago

By now you've seen the epic brawl between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and if you haven't, well, you're probably over the age of 60 and don't know how to Internet (shoutout to my 50-59-year-old crew; I believe in your iPad skills).

Even if you have seen it, it's absolutely worth another watch, at least the beginning, when Reds relief pitcher Amir Garrett loses his shit and attacks the entire Pirates organization. Garrett, a former St. John's University basketball player, has clearly been in a scuffle or two in his life, because he had absolutely zero fear as he ran straight toward a sea of black jerseys that immediately swarmed around him:

Love this tweet by FOX Sports Ohio, by the way: "The benches have cleared." Oh, gee, is that all that happened? A "bench clearing" is a snooze fest that involves a lot of hold-me-backing and shit-talking from guys who have no intention of actually throwing down. Garrett said the hell with that and threw down, causing the benches to clear, which also led to a mini scuffle between Pirates manager Clint Hurdle and Reds manager David Bell. That, plus plenty more pushing and shoving, made this an actual "brawl."

But it was the fights that didn't break out that were the most fascinating part of the whole fracas. Depending on how you look at it, that could be a good or a bad thing. I would have loved to see more action, a full-on Malice at the Palace situation (minus any fans; fans should not be involved). Can you imagine if Yasiel Puig, who was traded to the Cleveland Indians before this happened (!), actually threw a punch at Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick here?

Wouldn't be the first time Puig incited a second brawl mid-brawl...against the Pirates. Or how about if Chris Archer and Sonny Gray, Sonny Gray, of all people, decided to actually get physical?

This is the same Sonny Gray who stands at 5-foot-10, weighs 180 pounds and "didn't have the makeup for New York." Look at him puffing his chest out and getting in the middle of things. Looks like he was mostly playing peacemaker, but maybe he has a little pitbull in him. I doubt it, but we'll never really know. As for Archer, he's lucky Gray didn't throw in a sucker punch or two, because he already got messed up in the original brawl. You can see some of that in another A+ breakdown from rising social-media star Jomboy, who broke down the whole brawl and everything that led up to it in this masterpiece:

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Puig Forever

Cincinnati Reds legend Yasiel Puig traded mid-game, still fights the Pirates for old time's...

43 minutes ago
Fight Night

The best part of the Reds vs. Pirates fight were the fights that didn't happen amid all the...

3 hours ago
Get The Pepto

Hot dog king Joey Chestnut devours 413 Hooters wings for National Chicken Wing Day

21 hours ago
Cash Money

Drew Brees and his silky jumper beat Zion Williamson and a bunch of his Saints teammates in a...

July 30, 2019
The Grind

Brooks Koepka's late arrival, Lexi Thompson's costly travel fail, and the best Happy Gilmore...

July 30, 2019
Dumbed Down

Lineman Joe Thuney purposefully bombed his Wonderlic because he was worried he'd be too smart...

July 30, 2019
Mets Monthly

Like the rest of America, Jeopardy James is dragging the New York Mets on Twitter

July 29, 2019
Embrace Debate

Michael Irvin just went thermonuclear on 'First Take'...again

July 29, 2019
Football Guys

Freddie Kitchens' new disciplinary policy totally, definitely won't backfire

July 29, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Caeleb Dressel is America's next Olympic megastar

July 29, 2019
MLB

Trevor Bauer was NOT happy with his performance on Sunday, so he launched the baseball into...

July 28, 2019
Jack Of All Trades

An Orioles position player pulled off a historic save by serving up 54-mph meatballs against...

July 26, 2019
Why So Serious?

A CFL player in full 'Dark Knight' Joker face paint intercepted a pass on Thursday night....

July 26, 2019
Gambling

Good news, gamblers! There's a new way to lose money on college football this season!

July 25, 2019
Work Hard, Play Hard

Your new favorite Premier League team has a putting green at their training facility

July 25, 2019
Caddyshack

Six authentic golf/country club moments in Caddyshack (And a few others that rang hollow)

July 25, 2019
SMH

Sorry, Jeff McNeil, but this is the lamest excuse to miss a game ever

July 25, 2019
It's a Boy!

Golf-themed gender reveal dramatically improved by below-the-belt KO

July 25, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursLexi Thompson's caddie deserves a raise (and then s…
The LoopCincinnati Reds legend Yasiel Puig traded mid-game,…
Golf News & ToursLexi Thompson apologizes for Women's British Open b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection