False Alarm

"Thank You Tiger" hashtag had golf Twitter sweating the future of Tiger Woods

By
an hour ago

On Tuesday night, New Japan Pro-Wrestling (think WWE but crazier . . . and in Japan) celebrated the retirement of legendary referee Tiger Hattori with a star-studded retirement event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. After 38 years wearing the stripes for the world's second-largest wrestling entertainment brand, the other Tiger wrapped things up in style, officiating two special retirement matches including the likes of Shinjo Takagi, Toru Yano, and more. In the wrestling world, it was cause for celebration and reflection. Elsewhere in the sports niche cosmos, however, the trending hashtag #ThankYouTiger spurred a collective anxiety attack, sending golf Twitter scrambling for the clarity on the status of their own beloved Big Cat.

RELATED: Tiger Woods roasting his Celebrity Cup team’s swings is 100 times more entertaining than the Oscars

You can't exactly blame golf fans for being a little jumpy. Woods' back issues are well documented and he's coming off a rough weekend at Riviera, finishing solo 68th, 22 strokes behind eventual winner Adam Scott. But rest easy, folks. Even if hell turns into a hockey rink and your bacon sprouts wings, Tiger Woods is still going to be at Augusta to defend his 2019 green jacket come April. Unfortunately it looks like a couple poor souls still didn't get the message . . .

Amen to that, Drew. Amen to that.

