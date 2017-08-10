Taylor Swift becomes the latest celebrity victimized by an awful courtroom sketch

Tiger Woods didn't show up to court on Wednesday to enter his not guilty plea for a DUI charge. Perhaps, he was just afraid of being drawn.
Earlier in the week, Taylor Swift became the latest celebrity victimized by an awful courtroom sketch. Swift is currently in a legal battle in Denver against a DJ who she sued for grabbing her inappropriately a few years back. Here's how the pop star was depicted:
And here's a reminder of how Taylor Swift actually looks:
And again:
That's pretty rough. Although we're not quite putting it on the butcher job involving Tom Brady at the "Deflategate" hearings two years ago. Remember this?
Celebrities, you've been warned.
