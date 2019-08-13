Tacko Fall signs a taco and we have a question for every moment of the 21-second video

Let’s get right to it.

Tacko Fall signed a taco. Here’s the video from Reddit , which is where all of the best NBA signatures on random pictures and items stem from.

It’s not a taco taco, which is a tad disappointing. But it is a picture of a taco and that’s a much better photo to have autographed from Boston Celtic rookie, Tacko Fall, than a signature on a normal photo of the 7’7” behemoth.

Despite the seemingly open-and-close nature of the 21-second clip, I have plenty of questions about what’s happening here. This is my Zapruder Film.

Where did our unnamed protagonist, the teenager looking for a Tacko signature, print this photo?

Does his family have a printer at home or did he make a trip to the library or even a nearby Staples in order to use a public printer?

Did he pay the 25 cents or whatever it is in order to print just this one image of a taco?

If he did print it at a printing locale, what did the person behind the counter think and did they bother to inquire into the reasoning behind printing just a single photo of a taco? I bet they weren't just thinking, “Oh, another day printing out a single image of a taco. Ho-hum."

And while we’re discussing the image itself, what was the process in terms of picking out the picture of the taco?

Do you think the salmon-shorts-wearing teenager just used the first image he found on Google or did he search far and wide for the right image knowing its eventual fame?

Actually, I’m sorry to be presumptuous. Did our newfound hero even use Google, or is he a Bing or DuckDuckGo guy? He looks like he may have some ideas on internet privacy that we are not yet privy of.

Do you think that this video has anything to do with the taco industry’s recent 15 minutes of fame within the NBA community after LeBron James sang the praises of the Mexican delicacy?

How much money would Old El Paso spend for this type of publicity for tacos?

Oh, that brings up an interesting question. Will Tacko Fall ever become an Old El Paso brand ambassador? It’s all lined up perfectly for him.

Does Old El Paso have a sneaker-line? Seems like they might want to get into the game. The kicks can’t be any worse than Puma’s foray into the NBA landscape.

Do you think this kid was inspired by Klay Thompson signing a toaster back in 2017? The Warriors went 31-2 after Klay signed the toaster, so you may want to look into the Celtics’ betting odds.

How much would this photo go for on eBay tomorrow? It’s at least a few bucks more than printing this one photo of a taco.

Will this start a series of copycat food signatures? Don’t tell me that you can’t see Steph Curry signing a photo of curry or Carmelo Anthony signing a picture of some food that was left in the fridge for too long and went bad a while ago.

What would be the best thing to have a player sign? Off the top of my head, seeing Kyrie Irving sign a globe would be a pretty ingenious maneuver.

Does Tacko Fall believe that the Earth is round? That may be crucial to his development this upcoming season.

Is Tacko Fall fake-laughing in this video and is he actually irritated that this request will be a part of his life forever?

Or, does Tacko Fall think this is hysterical and truly loves tacos in a way that very few do?

What do you think Tacko Fall orders at Taco Bell? I bet he loves the Cheesy Gordita Crunch. I have no information to back up this claim, but it just feels right to me.

What if he’s a burrito over taco guy? That would be a twist.