Trending
Travelin' Man

Steven Spieth's world tour: Jordan's brother now playing basketball in Bosnia and Herzegovina

By
2 hours ago
2017 Las Vegas Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
Garrett Ellwood

Steven Spieth, playing for the Dallas Mavericks' summer league team. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

We don’t know how far Steven Spieth’s basketball skills will take him, but basketball itself seems to be taking him around the world.

This season, Steven, Jordan Spieth's little brother, albeit six inches taller than Jordan, is playing in Bosnia and Herzegovina, for the professional team HKK Zrinjski Mostar.

A star and four-year starter at Brown University, Spieth, 24, is listed as a 6-7 shooting guard. HKK Zrinjski Mostar plays in two leagues simultaneously, and Spieth is averaging 4.2 points in 18.6 minutes per game in the ABA (Adriatic League) and 3.3 points in 11 minutes in the Bosnia Division 1 league.

After graduating from Brown in the spring of 2017, Spieth played on the Dallas Mavericks summer league team in Las Vegas, then signed with BC Winterhur, a team in the top division in Switzerland, though he never played there. He opted instead to play in a stronger league in Argentina, for Obras Basket Buenos Aires.

RELATED: This tale involving Jordan Spieth, his brother, and a Chipotle card is really good

So his itinerary since leaving college: Las Vegas to Switzerland to Argentina to Bosnia and Herzegovina. That’s four countries, three continents, all four hemispheres and at least four languages -- English, French, Spanish and Bosnian.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles will wear home jerseys in New Orleans because Saints coach Sean Payton...

an hour ago
Travelin' Man

Steven Spieth's world tour: Jordan's brother now playing basketball in Bosnia and Herzegovina

2 hours ago
Chuck 'Em Up

Move over Golden State, this D-III team is the new king of three-point shooting

2 hours ago
Tiger Trash Talk

Tiger Woods doubles down on Phil Mickelson smack talk: "I've been in his head for 20 years"

3 hours ago
Tearjerkers

If you don't want to cry, then you definitely shouldn't watch this epic Elton John commercial

3 hours ago
Swag City

This Charlotte meteorologist has mastered all of Cam Newton's craziest looks

4 hours ago
Ready for "The Match"

Tiger vs. Phil: The Best Big Cat and Lefty themed items to get you ready for "The Match"

5 hours ago
Random Daggers

Georgia's golf program just owned Georgia Tech's golf program (On Twitter)

a day ago
How 'Bout Them Cowboys

These massive TV ratings prove even when they stink, the Cowboys are still America's team

a day ago
That was Awkward

Listen to the bozo who didn't vote for Jacob deGrom to win Cy Young hang up on a New York...

November 15, 2018
Need More Reps

How good is the Chiefs offense? Their punter is now thanking Patrick Mahomes for 'letting' him...

November 15, 2018
Hockey Guys

Vladimir Tarasenko gets tooth chopped out, seems weirdly psyched about going to the dentist

November 15, 2018
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson is part showman, part cyborg as he trains for match against Tiger Woods

November 15, 2018
Random Daggers

Jacob deGrom wins Cy Young, Mets still somehow get ROASTED by guy making the announcement

November 14, 2018
Viral Videos

Rare Grand Slam of Darts feat produces absolutely electric play-by-play call

November 14, 2018
Ghosted

Did Le'Veon Bell "ghost" Ben Roethlisberger? Sure sounds like he did

November 14, 2018
Crime & Punishment

Jersey man arrested for drunk driving, blames the whole thing on the Jets

November 14, 2018
Prop Bets

Why there's a really, really good chance a Yankee will lead major league baseball in HRs

November 14, 2018
Related
The LoopJohnny Miller: 'Reed and Spieth...should be playing…
The LoopJordan Spieth 'is a guy you want to pile into from …
The LoopNick Faldo: 'Now we're approaching having another b…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection