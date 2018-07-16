Stephen Curry is the leader of Golden State's "Splash Brothers," but he made a different type of splash on Sunday. A very cold one, in fact.
RELATED: Why Stephen Curry was the real NBA Finals MVP
The two-time NBA MVP made a side bet with his dad Dell during the American Century Championship that he would finish 20 points ahead of him on the leader board. And despite Steph's best efforts -- he nearly holed out from 115 yards on his final hole -- the younger Curry paid the price of jumping into a freezing Lake Tahoe. Check it out:
https://twitter.com/rachel__nichols/status/1018717605400461312?s=21
And here's the boat jump:
Curry finished the event tied for 11th place with 50 points under the modified stableford scoring format. Former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo took the title with 71 points. And left Lake Tahoe a lot drier.