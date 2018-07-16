Stephen Curry is the leader of Golden State's "Splash Brothers," but he made a different type of splash on Sunday. A very cold one, in fact.

The two-time NBA MVP made a side bet with his dad Dell during the American Century Championship that he would finish 20 points ahead of him on the leader board. And despite Steph's best efforts -- he nearly holed out from 115 yards on his final hole -- the younger Curry paid the price of jumping into a freezing Lake Tahoe. Check it out:

And here's the boat jump:

Curry finished the event tied for 11th place with 50 points under the modified stableford scoring format. Former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo took the title with 71 points . And left Lake Tahoe a lot drier.

