Spider-Man shows off silky swing while playing Sony Open Pro-Am with Jordan Spieth

Getting bit by a radioactive spider comes with some perks. Heightened senses, super grip, insta-abs, Gwen Stacy, and, as it turns out, one hell of a swing. Just ask 22-year-old MCU webslinger Tom Holland who flashed his Spidey sense-tingling swing while teeing it up with Jordan Spieth at the Sony Open Pro-Am on Wednesday.

Now we don't suggest you go jump in a tub of tarantulas to lower that handicap—we have far safer methods for improving your game , if that's what you're after—but clearly something is working Holland, who finally feels comfortable enough in his own, er, swing, to step out from behind the mask and show the world who he truly is: An unabashed golf nerd.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Interestingly enough, a lot hangs in the balance for both Jordan Spieth and Holland this spring. The last time we saw Holland suit up as Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War , he was turning to [REDACTED] in the arms of [REDACTED] as [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED]. With Avengers: Endgame on the way, it will be interesting to learn his fate both onscreen and off it (these Marvel gigs pay pretty well, or so we hear). Spieth, meanwhile, had a 2018 he would like to forget, going winless on Tour for the first time and falling outside the top 15 in the World Golf Rankings. Is a single pro-am round with a wise-cracking superhero enough to jumpstart his 2019? Almost assuredly not, but with the Masters just over two months away, you can bet Spieth is willing to do just about anything right now...tarantula tub included.

RELATED: The golf handicaps of your favorite athletes, politicians, and celebrities