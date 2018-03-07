Trending
One Too Many

Someone get Allen Iverson a cup of coffee please

By
8 hours ago

There was a special guest at last night's HOT HOT HOT Eastern Conference matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Philadelphia 76ers: Allen Iverson, A.I., The Answer—a man who needs no introduction nor qualifier nor damn glass of water. Sitting in the front row buried beneath a dark pair of sunglasses and a blacked-out Yankees cap (sorry Phils fans), Iverson had to know a sideline interview was coming his way, but that didn't stop him from (over) indulging just a bit. Check it out:

Now we don't want to leap to any conclusions here, but I think it's pretty fair say that A.I. is ABSOLUTELY FREAKING HAMMERED, doing all he can to say awake on live TV after presumably rolling up to stadium straight off a 36-hour Myrtle Beach bender. Highlights include Iverson sounding off the current 76ers team—" I love my guys, I love my little dudes, they my little guys"—what brings him to Charlotte—"I live here"—and perhaps the drunkest moment of them all, saying that Sixers have enough to be competitive (mostly true) LIKE THEY'VE ALWAYS BEEN (very, very false).

Of course, anyone who knows anything about Iverson knows he has lived a tough life, so let's hope this video is simply a funny one-off moment, not a larger trend for the former MVP, but for now we will cautiously laugh and hope for the best.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rapography

Google Maps recognizes lone hero's campaign to rename island after Busta Rhymes

2 hours ago
Pros -- they're just like us!

How do you stop Justin Thomas? Take him to the dentist

2 hours ago
The Sky Is Falling

Oh great, a rogue space station is set to crash back to earth in the next few weeks

3 hours ago
Media

Peyton Manning might be coming to a TV network near you -- and he's going to get PAID

4 hours ago
March Madness

Bill Murray is VERY ready for March Madness

6 hours ago
For Real?

Meet the Selfie Bunny, the millennial chocolate that might well ruin Easter

7 hours ago
March Madness

Wright State celebrates NCAA bid with teammate dealing with spinal cord injury

7 hours ago
One Too Many

Someone get Allen Iverson a cup of coffee please

8 hours ago
The Patriot Way

Patriots shaft linebackers coach with the ol' more work, no promotion treatment

March 6, 2018
Onions!

Bill Raftery's excuse for not joining Twitter is another reason why the man is a legend

March 6, 2018
Retirement Party

Let's take one last trip to the Ed Hochuli Gun Show

March 6, 2018
The Grind

Phil Mickelson's Oscar-deserving performance, an awe-inspiring hole-in-one, and PGA Tour WAGs...

March 6, 2018
Viral Video

This father made his son run to school in the rain as a punishment and it's impossible to not...

March 6, 2018
Combine Heroes

Deion Sanders was so surprised by how fast this white guy was that he felt compelled to hug...

March 6, 2018
Worst Idea Ever?

The NCAA’s Selection Sunday Show Must Be Kidding Us With This

March 6, 2018
Hidden Talents

A visual history of the night Kobe Bryant (yes, THAT Kobe Bryant) won an Oscar

March 5, 2018
Oscars

Lonely Island's unaired song would have been the best part of the 2018 Oscars

March 5, 2018
No Pain, No Gain

Here's a strongman bleeding out of his face mid-deadlift

March 5, 2018
Related
The LoopMysterious new billboards in Cleveland are recruiti…
The LoopSixers G-League affiliates unveil remarkably ugly S…
The LoopEagles steer into Prince Harry-Carson Wentz conspir…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection