Solheim Cup 2019: Back spasms reportedly almost keep Lexi Thompson from starting Sunday singles match

As if an 8-8 tie heading into the singles session at the Solheim Cup wasn’t going to lend itself to enough drama on Sunday at Gleneagles, another storyline has surfaced on the final day involving one of Team USA’s top players.

Lexi Thompson, the highest ranked player on the American team (No. 3 in the world) and playing in the third match of the day against Europe’s Georgia Hall, is reportedly dealing with back spasms. On the broadcast of the event, Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz said that Thompson tweaked her back during warm-ups on Sunday morning. Foltz reported that he talked to Thompson’s agent, Bobby Kreusler, who said that Thompson wasn’t sure if she could start the match or whether she would be able to finish.

Cold, windy conditions returned for a third straight day at Gleneagles, although the wind gusts are lower than what they had been during Saturday’s play. Thompson played in three of the four previous sessions this week, going 0-1-2.

Thompson did start her match with Hall at 12:04 p.m. Scotland time, and her swing did not appear to show any outward signs of problems as she played the first few holes of her match. Her caddie, Benji Thompson, however teed up Lexi’s ball on the first and fourth holes as if to keep her from having to bend over and potentially aggravate things any more.

Thompson held a 1-up lead through five holes, having won the first hole with a par. She followed with a birdie on the second hole and three more pars.

UPDATE, 8:28 a.m.—Thompson's back has loosened up and she's feeling better, according to subsequent broadcast reports. She had received some treatment on the course from the Team USA trainer, but hadn't needed any since the third hole. Thompson won the sixth hole with a par to take a 2-up lead.

We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

