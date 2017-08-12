Trending
Tour Life

Smylie Kaufman becomes the first member of the #SB2K17 crew to take the plunge

By
4 hours ago

Earlier this year, Smylie Kaufman was the last of the #SB2K17 crew to jump off a yacht. But earlier this week, the 25-year-old PGA Tour winner became the first of the Baker's Bay gang to take a bigger plunge.

RELATED: Watch Smylie Kaufman freak out when he comes across a gator

Here's a photo posted by Kaufman's now fiancee Francie:

Loading

View on Instagram

It looks like Kaufman, a former unanimous Spring Break MVP, added a nice touch to the engagement with flowers, candles and photos of the couple. Who says romance is dead?

And there was this tweet from Mike Dunphy, a tour rep for Cleveland/Srixon and one of Kaufman's friends:

Anyway, congrats to the lovely couple. We just hope this doesn't impact #SB2K18.

RELATED: Meet the WAGs of the PGA Tour

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Trick Shots

Stop what you're doing and watch this unbelievable backwards golf trick shot

4 hours ago
Tour Life

Smylie Kaufman becomes the first member of the #SB2K17 crew to take the plunge

4 hours ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Kevin Kisner prepared for his round Saturday by doing regular dad stuff

5 hours ago
Fails

PGA Tour winner locks his keys in car at tournament, would not make for a good criminal

10 hours ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day thanks Dustin for "most clutch" thing anyone's...

a day ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Rod Pampling pull a Happy Gilmore trying to beat darkness

a day ago
"Say What?"

PGA Championship 2017: Overheard in the gallery from Quail Hollow

August 11, 2017
Social Media Wish!

PGA Championship 2017: Here’s hoping the Twitter handle for Kevin Kisner's caddie's...

August 11, 2017
Rebels

REMINDER: PGA Championship leader Kevin Kisner once got suspended from his home course for...

August 11, 2017
Real Estate

Adam Levine reportedly pays $18 million for house at Los Angeles CC (and likely won't be...

August 11, 2017
Because you gotta eat, right?

There's a map that shows where you can watch the solar eclipse AND eat Waffle House

August 11, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Ric Flair, for some reason, welcomes us to Quail Hollow

August 11, 2017
High Art

New documentary on Tiger Woods' affair probably won't win an Oscar

August 10, 2017
Tiger Watch

Among other things, Tiger Woods is now forced to defend his relationship status

August 10, 2017
Oscars Buzz

Hockey zombie odyssey ‘Ahockalypse’ looks like the best sports movie since ‘Hoosiers’

August 10, 2017
GOAT sightings

PGA Championship 2017: Michael Phelps is watching his buddy Jordan Spieth at Quail Hollow

August 10, 2017
Wild Finishes

This D'Angelo Russell buzzer-beater amid a swarm of fans is absolutely nuts

August 10, 2017
Fine Dining

A glimpse inside the Cheetos restaurant that will soon open in NYC and get orange smudge all...

August 10, 2017
Related
The LoopRickie Fowler recreates funny Ryder Cup WAGs photo …
The LoopIt looks like SB2K17 is still going strong
The LoopAmong other things, Tiger Woods is now forced to de…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection