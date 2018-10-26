Trending
Sorcery

Sidney Crosby is unfairly good at putting the puck in the net, part 414

By
2 hours ago

Any time a player of Sidney Crosby's caliber fails to score a goal in over five games, people are going to wonder what the hell is going on. Especially when that stretch comes to begin the season, which automatically fires up the "What's wrong with Crosby"/"What's behind Crosby's slow start" take machine. But as anyone who watches hockey will tell you, all it takes is one to open the floodgates.

RELATED: Penguins were once as big as Sidney Crosby, suggest awesome new fossils

That appears to be what's happening for the three-time Stanley Cup champion following his absolutely ridiculous performance on Tuesday night in Edmonton, where he tallied his first two goals of the season, including this filthy OT game-winner:

Sick stuff. Only No. 87 could undress an entire franchise like that on its home ice. How did he follow up what someone already dubbed the greatest goal of his career (it honestly might be)? By scoring what's arguably an even more impressive goal on Thursday night, the first of NINE Penguins goals in a drubbing of the Calgary Flames:

Neat! Calgary should have known they were in for a long night after that one. Another angle to drool over:

Surprisingly, it was Crosby's only goal of the night, as he opted to assist on two others instead. He's now on 414 goals for his career and 1,126 total points as he continues to climb the ranks in the record books. I think I speak for all Rangers, Flyers, Devils, and pretty much any other fanbase Crosby has tortured that as painful as it has been to watch him dominate the league over the last decade, it's reached a point where all you can do is tip your cap.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sorcery

Sidney Crosby is unfairly good at putting the puck in the net, part 414

2 hours ago
THE MATCH

Phil Mickelson hints of HEFTY side bets against Tiger Woods, predicts hole he'll win on during...

5 hours ago
All The Intangibles

West Virginia QB Will Grier should be the No. 1 overall pick based off this white board...

6 hours ago
Campaign coincidences

People are confusing Bill Bilcheck for Bill Belichick in a New England election

October 25, 2018
Kobe Being Kobe

If this crazy story is true, Kobe Bryant showed absolutely no mercy — even to sharks

October 25, 2018
Glued To The Couch

Strap in folks, there are over 350 live football games on your television for the next 27 days

October 25, 2018
Oscars Season

Liam Neeson plays homicidal snowplow driver in new, 100% real Liam Neeson revenge thriller

October 25, 2018
Out Of This World

National Champions UCF launch space-themed alternate uniforms into CFB stratosphere

October 25, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: What's next after Chad Kelly bottoms out in Denver?

October 25, 2018
Highlights

Kawhi Leonard and his gigantic hands are now pulling off no-look steals

October 25, 2018
Team Player

FINALLY a NFL player cares about performing for your fantasy teams

October 25, 2018
Steph Being Steph

Watch Stephen Curry connect on the greatest heat-check of all-time

October 25, 2018
Gambling

Vegas releases a super early — and eye-popping — over/under total for Rams vs. Chiefs

October 24, 2018
Feel Old Yet?

Suns forward Josh Jackson was at 'The Malice at the Palace' when he was 8 (!), says he "threw...

October 24, 2018
Tempting Lines

Vegas makes Aaron Rodgers the biggest underdog of his career against the Rams

October 24, 2018
Relationship Goals

Gronk excited that Gronk girlfriend officially a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model now Gronk

October 24, 2018
Comebacks?

Kobe Bryant tells Jimmy Kimmel he'll "think about" unretiring if the Lakers start 0-5 (he's

October 24, 2018
Fourth Meal Blues

Chicago bar to host wake for soon-to-be demolished Wrigleyville Taco Bell

October 24, 2018
Related
The LoopPhiladelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux scores ep…
The LoopNBCSN had Susan Sarandon inside the glass for Range…
The LoopWatch soccer goalie literally stop being a soccer g…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection