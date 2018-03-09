Shubhankar Sharma stays hot by firing a course record on the European Tour

Shubhankar Sharma was guaranteed to have a great week before he even hit a shot, receiving a coveted Masters invite on Tuesday . But after firing a course record on Friday, the rising star has a chance for another special weekend on the European Tour.

Sharma shot a second-round 64 to establish a low mark on the DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi. Playing in his home country, Sharma also climbed to second place in the Hero Indian Open, four shots behind Emiliano Grillo. Here's a look at his closing up-and-down birdie on the par-5 18th:

It was a down-and-up start for Sharma on Thursday. After going out in 41, he shot 32 on his second nine to keep himself in the tournament.

Sharma, 21, moved up to No. 66 in the Official World Golf Ranking after a T-9 at last week's WGC-Mexico Championship, where he was the 54-hole leader in his World Golf Championship debut. With two wins under his belt already this season on the European Tour, Sharma, who also received a sponsor exemption into the Valero Texas Open on Thursday, currently leads the Race to Dubai standings.

