Trending
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

By
2 hours ago
Jordan Murphy
Donald Page

Last Saturday the Tennessee Volunteers, aka the New York Mets of college football, hit rock bottom for what felt like the 100th time in the last decade. But, much like the most recent Mets defeat, this one stung the hardest, a 38-30 loss at home to Georgia State, a team Tennessee paid nearly $1 million to come into Neyland Stadium and beat their ass. Florida and Alabama fans both promptly filed it under "things you hate to see."

RELATED: Volunteers fan seeking lady Vols companion on Craigslist proves SEC really does mean more

What they must have really hated seeing was a member of the Tennessee football program, Jordan Murphy, retweeting a tweet that made fun of ... yup, you guessed it, his own team! How stuff like this continues to happen is mind-bottling, but that's another discussion for another day. For those who missed it, since Murphy obviously deleted it, here was the original, hilarious tweet:

It was so hilarious that Murphy couldn't help himself, quote-tweeting it and saying "man y'all can't tell me this ain't funny." No, really, he did!

I'd ask how he came to the conclusion that this would be a good idea, but this is a guy that chose to play football at Tennessee. ZING!

Well, folks, are you sitting down? I have some shocking news. Murphy has "left the program," according to multiple reports. I simply cannot believe it.

"He’s no longer on our team. Jordan Murphy’s no longer on our team," Pruitt said during an SEC teleconference. "There’s several guys that have chose to leave, and they’re not here anymore."

Chose to leave sounds like a bit of a stretch here. Asked to GTFO would be much more believable. Either way, the dumpster fire in Knoxville continues to burn, and the SEC haters understandably can't get enough. Next up for the Vols? BYU at home on Saturday night, followed by Chattanooga at home as well. After that it goes @Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and @Alabama ....

RELATED: The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

28 minutes ago
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

2 hours ago
Busted

Alex Caruso receives "random" NBA drug test after photoshopped image of him in the gym goes...

2 hours ago
Woah, Relax Bill

Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

2 hours ago
Meet the Mess

The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

5 hours ago
How?!

This single from Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is straight out of 'Angels in the Outfield'

a day ago
Leach-isms

Storming Area 51 isn't a good idea says Mike Leach, guy who might actually be an alien

September 3, 2019
Gambling

8 NFL season prop bets that will pay for next year's mortgage

September 3, 2019
Tour Life

Patrick Reed shows off sweet new Masters-themed Porsche

September 3, 2019
Legends Of The Fall

Touchdowns, meltdowns, and trash talk: Ranking the NFL's Content Kings

September 3, 2019
The Grind

Tiger Woods roots for Rafael Nadal, Brooks Koepka’s dad goes after Brandel Chamblee, and the...

September 3, 2019
Hope Springs Eternal

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 1

September 3, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: You're damn right it's a kicker

September 3, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The young men of tennis are insane temperamental lunatics

September 2, 2019
Legends

This German woman who made a 60-footer for $25,000(!) might be the world's best putter

August 31, 2019
Shots Fired

Eddie Pepperell can’t stop, won’t stop roasting Bryson DeChambeau for slow play

August 30, 2019
Hard To Watch

Behold the most awkward, cringeworthy high five in high five history, brought to you by the...

August 30, 2019
Gambing

If you bet on Texas A&M on opening night, you might want to retire from gambling now

August 30, 2019
Related
The LoopEli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-boggli…
Golf News & ToursJeongeun Lee6 returns home for emotional reunion wi…
Golf News & ToursNew PGA Tour driver testing protocol set to begin i…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection