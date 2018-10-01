Sergio Garcia fires parting shot at adversary Nick Faldo, who once called the Spaniard "useless"

The Ryder Cup is over, back in the hands of Team Europe. A decision Sergio Garcia had a role in. The 38-year-old, coming off the worst season of his professional career, shook off the cobwebs to contribute three points to the European cause, and in the process, became the club's all-time leading point winner. This event has meant so much to the Spaniard over the years, so it was not surprise he was moved by the moment.

"Yeah, I don't usually cry, but I couldn't help it," Garcia said following his 2-and-1 win in Sunday's eighth match. "What a week. It's been a rough year, but you know, we fought hard. Obviously so thankful for Thomas to pick me and believe in me, and you know, so happy, so happy to get the Cup back here in Paris and in Europe and for everyone to enjoy it as much as they did."

However, Garcia still found room in celebration to take a shot at an adversary.

Nick Faldo is on the short list of greatest players in European golf history. His time as Ryder Cup captain, however, were not as prosperous. Faldo was at the helm of the 2008 team that was upset by an American journeymen squad, a result bad in itself. Not helping matters was Faldo's rapport with the media and his own team, infamously calling Garcia, Europe's biggest star, "useless" at Valhalla. Garcia, who had scored 8.5 points in his previous two Ryder Cups, managed an 0-2-2 record that week.

So when SkyTV caught up with Garcia and asked what it felt like to hit the all-time mark felt, the 2017 Masters champ let loose:

“This means a lot to me,” Garcia said. “I have passed some of my heroes today—and Nick Faldo.”

The Ryder Cup is over. But let the records show Garcia managed one final point.

